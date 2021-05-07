No North American bird grows faster than an eagle chick. At 6 weeks old, a healthy chick should weigh between 8 and 9 pounds. -- Eagle Virtual Field Trip.
Watch them grow at Explore.org.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.