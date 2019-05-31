01STOCK_TENNIS

Lake Geneva Badger's Mason Sniatynski suffered his second loss of the season Friday, a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Green Bay Southwest's Johnny Zakowski in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal match at Madison's Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Sniatynski (23-2) was seeded fifth in the Division 1 singles bracket, while Zakowski was seeded fourth. 

The Badger senior defeated Hudson's Tyler Grosz 6-1, 6-1 Friday morning to reach the afternoon semifinal.

Sniatynski, committed to play for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, will face Menomonee Falls' Alex Budde on Saturday in a consolation match. 

In a Division 2 round of 16 doubles match, Big Foot/Williams Bay's Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith were eliminated, 6-0, 6-1, by top-seeded John Ewing and Chris Perry of Shorewood. 

Big Foot's duo finished the season with a 17-3 record. 

