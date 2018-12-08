MADISON
While women are making historic gains in the House of Representatives and state governments across the nation, one Wisconsin legislative chamber will actually have fewer female members come January.
In the state Senate, eight of the chamber’s 33 seats will be held by women—the lowest since the start of the 2011-12 session. Two of the eight are Republicans—the lowest number from that party in the chamber since the start of the 1987-88 session.
Female representation, hyped by Democratic results Nov. 6, is higher in the Assembly—the highest since the start of the 1993-94 session. Assembly Democrats will also reach gender parity in their caucus in January, as 18 of their 26 members will be female.
But women in that 99-member chamber will still be in the minority, and the gains they logged mirror similar spikes in that house over the past four decades, according to a WisPolitics.com review.
Republican Mary Panzer, who became the first female Senate majority leader in 2003 after years in both houses of the Legislature, applauded the incoming female class, predicting that broader representation in the Assembly would mean more women will move to the Senate in future years.
“The Assembly is a little different animal than the Senate,” she said in an interview this week. “I really think it creates a good training ground for the Senate.”
The WisPolitics.com review, which looked at the number of women in both chambers dating to the start of the 1981-82 session, found the average number of women in the Senate is seven, making the eight that’ll be seated next session on par with past decades. In the Assembly, the 28 women who’ll be seated in January outpaces the female average of 23.
Assembly Democrats will also see a caucus that’s half female come Inauguration Day. The 18 women will be the highest number of female Democrats in the chamber since 1991-92, when 19 women were seated during the start of the new session.
Democrat Shirley Krug—who served in the Assembly from 1985 to 2005, including a stint as minority leader—said there would be more Democratic female gains if the legislative maps were drawn fairly.
“If the seats had been more balanced, I think there would have been a much larger influx of women both in the Assembly and the Senate,” she said in an interview. “It’s more difficult to convince anybody to run if the numbers in the seat are approaching a ‘Hail Mary’ status; it’s hard to get people to run if the numbers are balanced against them.”
She predicted after the next round of redistricting, Democratic women will run and win in greater numbers at the state level.
But Republican Margaret Farrow, the state’s first female lieutenant governor who served in the Assembly and Senate, said those pointing fingers at the maps are shirking blame over election results.
“There’s a lot of things to blame things on so you don’t have to blame yourself. If you find a determined woman, you can find one in the district (to run) as it exists now,” she said, pointing to Democrat Robyn Vining, who edged out GOP state Treasurer Matt Adamczyk to win the seat.
The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics.
