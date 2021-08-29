ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.
Jordan Love stumbled as he departed from under center, tripped by rookie Josh Myers’ left foot as he reached to fake a handoff at the 25-yard line, and this play was dead before it had a chance at life.
By the time Love recovered, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was staring into Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa’s face. Epenesa had rushed unblocked. He might have reached Love anyway, even if everything went right as Love crossed the 25-yard line. But everything had not gone right, and now Love had trouble.
“It was just a rollout,” Love said. “The play kind of got messed up from the beginning with the trip.”
It was first-and-10 early in the second quarter of Saturday afternoon’s preseason finale at Buffalo. The Packers were in field-goal range. The prudent thing would have been for Love to abort. Live for second down. He had receiver Malik Taylor in the right corner of the end zone. In desperation, Taylor looked oh so temping, but Love also had two Bills defensive backs in the same area.
In other words, the young quarterback had no shot.
Love took his shot anyway.
“Kind of just threw a 50-50 ball up,” Love said, “and that’s just one I’ve got to obviously learn from and dump that one to the sideline right there and play the next play.”
When the Packers traded up in the 2020 first round to draft Love, they did so believing he had all the requisite talent to be a franchise quarterback, but also knowing his potential downfall. It was represented in one number: 17 interceptions in his junior season at Utah State. Through his first career preseason start, and through a first quarter of another, Love had played cleanly.
Then he tripped at the 25-yard line.
It was safety Micah Hyde who pulled down the end-zone interception against his old team. Could have been cornerback Tre’Daviuos White. Both were in position to catch a pass Love never should have thrown. The decision removed any possibility of at least three points, if not seven.
“I saw Malik go up in the corner route,” Love said. “It was man coverage. I thought I could put it up in the corner and let him go get it or throw it over his head, but throwing off my back foot, it just wasn’t—the ball didn’t come out the way I wanted. It kind of hung up in the air for a long time, and a play I wish I could get back.”
Love’s preseason concluded Saturday with four scoreless drives in a 19-0 loss, mostly against the Bills’ starting defense. They were long drives, the Packers chunking off 12 plays on the first, nine plays on the second, another 12 plays on the third.
It was Love’s first game since what he called a sprained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder in the Packers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans, an injury that forced him to miss the second preseason game against the New York Jets. Love completed 12 of 18 passes for 149 yards and the interception against Buffalo. He said his shoulder hadn’t given him any pain since the week after his preseason debut, allowing him to return to practice last week and play against the Bills.
Love said it was frustrating being unable to build off his debut against the Texans.