For eight innings Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers flirted with danger. Finally, danger struck back.
While the offense struggled to generate much of a threat, Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby worked in and out of traffic in his five innings, successfully dodging nearly all of it. Brad Boxberger did the same in his inning of work. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff runner, as well.
After leaving 13 runners on base through eight innings, the Minnesota Twins came through against the pitcher with the highest career percentage of runners stranded in baseball history.
Twins third baseman Jose Miranda watches his three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday afternoon.
Jose Miranda hit a walk-off, three-run homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning to send Milwaukee to a 4-1 loss and a series split at Target Field.
Hader allowed a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco and walked Max Kepler to bring the rookie Miranda to the plate. A 1-0 slider was left over the middle of the plate and Miranda didn’t miss it.
Hader has now allowed six runs over his last four outings, spanning just three innings, after giving up three over his first 27 appearances of the season.
The left-hander entered the day having stranded 87.7% of runners that reached base on him in his career, the highest mark of any pitcher ever.
The Twins stranded at least one runner in every inning but the sixth, when Trevor Gott pitched an unblemished frame, and ninth. They tallied a run off Ashby with a two-out rally in the second as Ryan Jeffers walked, Alex Kiriloff reached on a hit-by-pitch and Gilberto Celestino dumped an 0-2 slider into the outfield for an RBI single.
Minnesota left two on in each of the next three innings, the last of which saw Gott relieve Ashby after 4⅓ innings. Ashby allowed six hits and 10 total base runners but was able to work out of each jam with strikeouts (he finished with five) and weak contact.
The Brewers got on the board with Jace Peterson’s homer to lead off the third against Twins starter Joe Ryan.
Ryan allowed only one threat of a rally over 5⅓ innings, retiring the side in order four times, and worked out of it after allowing one-out walks to Peterson and Victor Caratini in the fifth.
Boxberger snapped a streak of allowing a run in three straight outings but required some deft work to do so, working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh.
He was aided in the inning by some strong defense. First, Jonathan Davis covered an expansive amount of ground in center to make a running grab as he crashed into the wall in left-center to rob Jorge Polanco of a go-ahead double. Then, with two outs and the bases full, Kolten Wong beat Luis Arraez to second with a headfirst dive to record an inning-ending force out.
Brewers: OF Christian Yelich missed his second straight game with
UP NEXT
Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA) opens Milwaukee’s four-game series in San Francisco on Thursday. The Giants will counter with LHP Carlos Rodón (8-5, 2.70) in a matchup of two starters headed to the All-Star Game.