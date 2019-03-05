MILWAUKEE

After years of revelations about inmate abuse at Wisconsin’s youth prison, and the decision by state lawmakers to shut down the facility, there’s little disagreement about bringing Milwaukee’s youngest offenders closer to home.

But deciding where to house them has been anything but easy.

State officials are expected to open two prisons for young people in southeastern Wisconsin, including one in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County officials independently reviewed dozens of locations and have since focused on two possible sites as the future home for a county-run facility to house youths who have committed less-serious crimes.

Both the state and county are considering sites in the 9th Aldermanic District on the city’s northwest side.

Ald. Chantia Lewis, who represents the district, held a community meeting last month about the proposed state and county facilities. More than 100 people showed up, and many worried the plans could hurt local businesses.

Mayor Tom Barrett has also raised concerns about some of the proposed locations but insists he doesn’t want people to lose sight of the ultimate goal: Getting Milwaukee’s youngest offenders out of Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.

“We’re moving the state facility (more than 200) miles, to the new county facility here,” Barrett said. “I think it would be a mistake if we allowed the final 2 miles to become the problem.”

Lewis said she learned of the proposals to build state and county facilities in her district secondhand late last year.

She largely blamed the administration of former Gov. Scott Walker for failing to communicate with city officials.

The new tension comes three years after city and county officials said they would try to bring Milwaukee-area offenders closer to home after learning guards at the Irma youth prison were accused of keeping inmates locked in solitary confinement for weeks at a time, using pepper spray to manage behavior and causing serious injuries in some cases.

More than 50 young people from Milwaukee are still there. And local officials are still trying to bring them home, in part prompted by a new state law aimed at overhauling the state’s juvenile corrections system.

Even if the closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake is delayed at the state level, county officials say they don’t want to slow down. And moving Milwaukee’s teens is not dependent on the state’s timeline for closing the youth prisons.

The Milwaukee County Board declared a state of emergency in 2016 over the well-being of the county’s incarcerated teenagers. That move came after Milwaukee County Chief Judge Maxine White persuaded the board to approve a resolution to send a team to the youth prisons to begin transition plans to move the juvenile offenders out.

But concerns quickly grew that Milwaukee didn’t have enough space in its existing local facilities to treat juvenile offenders, even as disturbing reports of conditions at the youth prisons continued.

Now Milwaukee County officials say they have waited too long already and are moving forward with their plans, which include submitting a grant proposal to the state by the end of March.

State legislators last year agreed to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake by Jan. 1, 2021. That decision came after multiple lawsuits targeting the prison and a federal investigation that began four years ago.

Gov. Tony Evers last week proposed indefinitely delaying the closure of the teen prison until new local facilities are up and running. Legislators from both parties have said they are open to extending the deadline to the summer or fall of 2021, but they have resisted delaying it longer than that.

Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said he supports juvenile criminal justice reform but wants to make sure people citywide are participating in discussions about where new facilities will be built.

One proposed location is in the district Hamilton represents. He said he wants to talk more with people in the community before deciding whether he supports a facility being built there.

“I think the county is going about it the right way. They’re having discussions in different areas of the city, they’re getting engaged in the neighborhoods,” Hamilton said. “Sometimes the process is just as important as how they run the facility.”