Milton's Sinclair wins national tournament in Fargo By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville lands food, pharma, dairy equipment repair facility on east side Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Death notices for July 15, 2022 Blood alcohol of man arrested for fourth OWI was five times the legal limit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form