Milton’s Saige Radke scores a on a layup over three MMonona Grove defenders during the first half of their game in Milton on Friday, Jan. 7. Milton lost 60-47.

Milton senior point guard Saige Radke earned all-Badger East Conference honorable mention in a vote of league girls basketball coaches.

Radke was the only Milton player honored on the all-conference list.

The 5-foot-6 Radke led Milton in scoring with 12.1 points per game, making 19 3-point baskets, and added 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Her Red Hawks went 9-17 overall and 2-13 in the Badger East, losing their last eight regular-season games. Milton beat Delavan-Darien in a regional opener, 77-63, before losing to Waukesha West, 82-52.

Three players earned unanimous honors on the 10-player first team: Beaver Dam sophomore wing Gabby Wilke, Monona Grove senior point guard Avery Poole and Stoughton senior guard Ava Loftus.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE

2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Gabby Wilke, so., W, Beaver Dam (unanimous).

Avery Poole, sr., PG, Monona Grove (unanimous).

Ava Loftus, sr., G, Stoughton (unanimous).

Kylie Wittnebel, jr., F, Beaver Dam.

Rylan Oberg, so., G, DeForest.

Jaelyn Derlein, jr., G, DeForest.

Taylor Marquart, sr., W, Fort Atkinson.

Drew Hinrichs, so., G, Watertown.

Ashley Sawicki, sr., F, Waunakee.

Lauren Meudt, sr., G, Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beaver Dam—Bella Oestreicher, jr., W; Anni Sallitel, so., W; Leila Ashley, sr., W.

DeForest—Aspin Kelliher, jr., G.

Fort Atkinson—Elly Kohl, jr., G.

Milton—Saige Radke, sr., PG.

Monona Grove—Taylor Moreau, jr., SG.

Stoughton—Annie Tangeman, sr., F; Maddie Reott, jr., G.

Watertown—Lily Oiler, so., G; Lily Gifford, sr., G; Ellie Demet, so., G; Riley Quinn, sr., F.

Waunakee—Kylee Grabarski, sr., G; Ava Bryan, sr., F.

