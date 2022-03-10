Milton senior point guard Saige Radke earned all-Badger East Conference honorable mention in a vote of league girls basketball coaches.
Radke was the only Milton player honored on the all-conference list.
The 5-foot-6 Radke led Milton in scoring with 12.1 points per game, making 19 3-point baskets, and added 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Her Red Hawks went 9-17 overall and 2-13 in the Badger East, losing their last eight regular-season games. Milton beat Delavan-Darien in a regional opener, 77-63, before losing to Waukesha West, 82-52.
Three players earned unanimous honors on the 10-player first team: Beaver Dam sophomore wing Gabby Wilke, Monona Grove senior point guard Avery Poole and Stoughton senior guard Ava Loftus.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Gabby Wilke, so., W, Beaver Dam (unanimous).
Avery Poole, sr., PG, Monona Grove (unanimous).
Ava Loftus, sr., G, Stoughton (unanimous).
Kylie Wittnebel, jr., F, Beaver Dam.
Rylan Oberg, so., G, DeForest.
Jaelyn Derlein, jr., G, DeForest.
Taylor Marquart, sr., W, Fort Atkinson.
Drew Hinrichs, so., G, Watertown.
Ashley Sawicki, sr., F, Waunakee.
Lauren Meudt, sr., G, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam—Bella Oestreicher, jr., W; Anni Sallitel, so., W; Leila Ashley, sr., W.
DeForest—Aspin Kelliher, jr., G.
Fort Atkinson—Elly Kohl, jr., G.
Milton—Saige Radke, sr., PG.
Monona Grove—Taylor Moreau, jr., SG.
Stoughton—Annie Tangeman, sr., F; Maddie Reott, jr., G.