Milton By Ryan Spoehr Adams Publishing Group Aug 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Milton’s Wyatt Smart tries to avoid the tackle attempt during an offensive scrimmage against Janesville Craig on Friday, Aug. 12. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Milton’s Terrel Fsiher looks for an open receiver during an offensive scrimmage against Janesville Craig on Friday, Aug. 12. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Milton quarterback Brayden Bastian finds room to run between defenders in the first half of their homecoming game against Janesville Parker on Friday, Sept. 17. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Janesville's low-income, unhoused residents face shortages of housing options, amenities Death notices for Aug. 8, 2022 Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Cheerleader-in-chief: New superintendent Mark Holzman looks to celebrate wins, raise expectations Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form