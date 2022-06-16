MILTON
Thursday was a night of celebration in Milton, complete with a police and fire escort for the team that was the reason for it.
The Milton High baseball team rolled down West High Street at about 8:30 p.m. with a squad car and fire truck in front of their coach bus and another fire truck behind.
Just 3½ hours earlier, the team had earned the school’s first WIAA Division 1 title, beating Bay Port High 11-1 in five innings at Neuroscience Group Field in Grand Chute.
As most communities do, Milton rallied around its state champions.
Thursday night, many family members and close friends of the players were still in Grand Chute where they’d watched the Red Hawks live in the championship game.
The rest of Milton, it seemed, turned out at the high school to welcome the team back. They first lined the sidewalk in front of the high school and the long driveway leading to the front of the school.
High School Band Director Nathan Czech led his group in playing the school song as the bus pulled up.
The band had performed the song at least a half dozen times in the previous hour, literally getting up to speed.
Czech, who had urged some of the musicians to increase their tempo during their warmups, said the summer schooling on how to play the school song was necessary.
“Some of the freshmen had never played it,” he said.
Luckily, the band had a rehearsal scheduled at the high school Thursday.
Jeff Spiwak, Milton’s athletic director, was standing by the front doors, monitoring the team’s impending arrival.
“It’s euphoric,” Spiwak said of the state championship. “Just look around at the people waiting around.”
Gavin Kilen, one of the team’s senior leaders, had his hand on the windshield of the bus after it came to a stop. He made sure he would be the leadoff hitter getting off.
The players filed off, high-fiving youngsters and hugging close friends. After all had filed out, driver Stuart Helke stood up and surveyed the bus. Besides a few empty pizza boxes, everything seemed fine.
“It was pretty mellow actually,” Helke said of the 130-mile drive back to Milton. “They were excited at the stadium, jumping up and down, but once they got on the bus, they were alright.”
Helke, who lives in Oregon, didn’t know he was going to drive the Red Hawks to Grand Chute until Wednesday night. That is when Badger Coaches, based in Madison, called.
“They couldn’t get a bus,” he said of the Red Hawks. “We were like their fourth option. It’s tough getting buses.”
Helke delivered just as the Red Hawks did.
The team left at 8 a.m. and took batting practice at Little Chute High School.
“And then they went and played,” Helke said. “And they won big, as you know.”
There didn’t appear to be a soul in Milton that didn’t know that Thursday night.
Even those who couldn’t make the drive to Grand Chute had their attention on the game.
At Milton’s Junction Pub, Doug Welch had a seat front and center of two huge TV screens as the game ended.
Welch, the longtime editor of the Milton Courier and who ran the Milton Raptors local baseball team, said it was difficult to believe a Milton team had won a Division 1 state title in baseball.
“We always had to go up against Craig and Parker,” Welch said of the two Janesville high schools that often beat the smaller-school Red Hawks in the tournament. “This is really special because it’s D1.”
Spiwak told the crowd in the commons that the high school would have an addition before the next school year began.
“We’re going to have a new trophy case,” Spiwak said, looking at the present one on a side wall. “We’re going to have our new state championship trophy.”
If a building referendum was required, the cheers that reverberated through the commons area Thursday night indicated the proposal would pass unanimously.