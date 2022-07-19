The Milton Fire Commission is meeting tonight to discuss an intergovernmental agreement that would lead to the Edgerton Fire Protection District providing coverage for the city. The city and the towns of Milton, Johnstown and Lima then plan to hold a special meeting Tuesday, July 26, to consider accepting the agreement.
Until the end of 2021, Milton was under an agreement with the city of Janesville in which the Janesville fire chief also served as Milton’s chief. With Milton having spent more than a year looking into joining the Edgerton district, it has appointed its battalion chief to be the interim fire chief while it works on the deal and considers a referendum to build a new station.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering told The Gazette on July 7 that he worked with his city’s legal counsel to submit the proposed agreement to the four municipalities.
Milton Town Chair Brian Meyer said Tuesday the town’s legal counsel reviewed the IGA and made adjustments, but he would not elaborate what those changes were. The towns of Johnstown and Lima could not be reached for comment.
The goal of the agreement, Edgerton and Milton officials have said, is to save costs but keep response times as low as possible.
As drafted, it calls for at least three fire stations covering roughly 200 square miles across northeastern Rock County. The agreement would start with one station each in Milton and Edgerton.
The city of Milton is eyeing a referendum to build a second fire station near the business park in the area of Highway 59 and County M, but wording has not yet been approved. Pickering told The Gazette on July 7 there is a desire to build another station outside Edgerton in the Newville area near Lake Koshkonong to accommodate a rise in calls there and in the areas of Highwood and Mallwood drives.
Pickering said his goal with the agreement is to maintain or reduce response times to five to six minutes and no longer than eight.
On average, the Edgerton Fire Department is responding to calls in its city within five minutes 99% of the time, according to a study done by the Edgerton department. The existing Milton Fire Department is responding to 83% of its calls in the city within five minutes.
But it has become difficult to find staff, Pickering said.
“The workforce is drained. It’s hard to find anyone, particularly EMTs,” Pickering said July 7.