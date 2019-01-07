A Milton man was arrested for his 5th OWI on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were informed of a traffic complaint involving a Jeep near Highway 51 and Manogue Road at 6:40 p.m., according to the release.
Officers located the vehicle as it was pulling into Casey's General Store in Milton where they eventually arrested Bernard Love III, 60, of Milton.
Love admitted to drinking at multiple taverns in Janesville. He was arrested after completing field sobriety tests, according to the release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse