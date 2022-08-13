MILTON
For the first time in three years, Milton hopes to have an uninterrupted season, and the team is hoping to make the most of it with a deep playoff run.
Coach Rodney Wedig said he and the team are looking forward to have a season schedule to not be impacted.
“We had more of a normal offseason. That’s the big thing,” Wedig said. “We had the COVID year and a spring season. Trying to get into it was pretty ridiculous.”
He added that the players worked hard this season.
“I’m impressed with where we are. We might be better than I originally thought,” Wedig said.
With a full season on time, Wedig and the Red Hawks are looking for a playoff run. Last season, Milton finished in a tie with Beaver Dam for the third spot in the Badger Large with a 3-4 record. Waunakee won conference with a 7-0 record and DeForest came in second at 6-1. Milton’s season ended with a one-point loss in the WIAA Level 1 playoff against Badger.
Scheduling can be a wild card when it comes to the playoffs, Wedig said, but the goal is to make a deep run.
“Depending on where they send you, you can go on a good run,” Wedig said. “We want to make the playoffs. We just got to get to the playoffs and see what happens.”
The Badger Large will have a different look, though, this season. The conference was realigned in the offseason. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are back in the Big Eight Conference, with Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West now in the Badger Large.
“The Sun Prairie schools and Waunakee are going to be the top teams,” Wedig said.
However, Wedig said no matter who the Red Hawks play they will have to minimize the mistakes.
Wedig expects that fellow Badger Large teams Beaver Dam, Oregon and Watertown to be tough opponents, too.
“The bottom teams are very balanced,” Wedig said.
The offense has a veteran corps with a lot of seniors, but the defensive side has talented juniors coming up, Wedig said.
After being injured in the 2021 season, senior Aidan Schoen is expected to be the No. 1 quarterback. The offensive line will have offensive guards J.J. Love and Jaxon Lee, offensive tackle J.T. Haight and center Liam Droessler.
Wedig will look upon defensive tackle Aaron Thompson to lead the defense. There will also be linebacker Quinn Williams, who was all-conference last year. He expects a lot from him, as well as wide receivers Noah McLaughlin, Brayden Basitan and Garrett Bladl.
The receiving corps will feature many seniors as well, including tight end Brogan McIntyre.
The 6-foot-6, McIntyre will be a big, nice target, Wedig said.
The Red Hawks open the season at Fort Atkinson on Friday night, with the home opener Aug. 26 against Parker.
2022 MILTON SCHEDULE
Aug. 19—At Fort Atkinson
Aug. 26—Janesville Parker
Sept. 2—Oregon
Sept. 9—At Sun Prairie West
Sept. 16—Beaver Dam
Sept. 23—At Portage
Sept. 30—At Sun Prairie East
Oct. 7—At Waunakee
Oct. 14—Watertown