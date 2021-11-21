Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Friday, Nov. 26

Boys hockey at Thanksgiving Tournament, Edwards Ice Arena, Telfer Park, Beloit, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Boys basketball at holiday tournament, Oak Creek, 9 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

Boys hockey at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Boys swimming at Badger East Relays, Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball  at Brodhead, 7:15 p.m. 

Boys basketball vs. Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Wrestling at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m. 

Boys hockey at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you