There might be some football fans that don’t know the center on plays from scrimmage is a different player that snaps the ball on punt, field goal and extra-point plays.

Packer fans realized that when No. 47, Steven Wirtel, got pushed back after snapping the ball on a punt in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s NFC Division playoff game against San Francisco at Lambeau Field last January 22.

