There might be some football fans that don’t know the center on plays from scrimmage is a different player that snaps the ball on punt, field goal and extra-point plays.
Packer fans realized that when No. 47, Steven Wirtel, got pushed back after snapping the ball on a punt in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s NFC Division playoff game against San Francisco at Lambeau Field last January 22.
The 49ers’ Jordan Willis was able to reach over Wirtel, who was in the lap of punter Corey Bojorquez, and block the kick that came from the Packers end zone. The 49ers ran the blocked kick in from six yards to tie the game at 10-10 with 4:14 left in the game.
The visitors went on to win 13-10 on a last-second field goal.
The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Wirtel could not neutralize the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Willis when it mattered most.
That is the life of a long snapper—no one knows you until you screw up.
The Packers starting centers on scrimmage plays last season were Josh Myers, who is 6-5, 310 pounds, and Lucas Patrick, who is 6-3, 313 pounds. Why weren’t one of those two blocking the onrushing Willis instead of the 228-pound Wirtel?
The answer is neither Myers or Patrick could snap the ball back to the punter or holder as fast or accurately as Wirtel, nor could they get downfield to cover those kicks.
Todd Ghilani, the Elkhorn High School football coach, knows the differences. After he starred at Elkhorn High as a player, Ghilani made 36 starts at center during his four years at Northern Illinois University and earned All-Mid-America Conference honors his junior and seasons in 2003 and 2004.
“It’s a totally different skill set,” Ghilani said. “They expect those (long snappers) to sprint down the field. If you’re going to be one a (NCAA Division I) field, you better have a certain body frame.”
And you better be able to deliver accurate missiles back to the holder or punter.
“They get down to slow-motion to watch how many revolutions the ball has on the way back,” Ghilani said. “They time everything. So, when (the long snapper) starts moving the ball to when it hits the top of the hand is timed.”
There is more to being a long snapper than many fans realize.
And for the record, Jack Coco beat out Wirtel as the Packers’ long snapper to start this season.