MILWAUKEE
With the return of star Khris Middleton, a big effort from Jrue Holiday and contributions from recent veteran signees, the Milwaukee Bucks put an end to their two-game skid Wednesday night.
Holiday scored 24 points and Middleton added 23 in his return from an injury to lead the Bucks to a 126-106 victory over the Houston.
Middleton missed three games because of a hyperextended left knee. The two-time All-Star played 28 minutes and had six assists.
The Bucks still were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game as he remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols along with teammates Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo.
Houston wasn’t missing anyone for reasons related to COVID-19, but Jalen Green hasn’t played since Nov. 24 due to a strained left hamstring and Kevin Porter Jr. has been out nearly three weeks with a bruised left thigh.
Christian Wood led the Rockets with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Milwaukee got big contributions from recent veteran signees DeMarcus Cousins and Wesley Matthews.
Cousins had 18 points and eight rebounds, for the four-time all-star’s highest point total in 10 games after joining the Bucks on Nov. 30.
Matthews scored 16 points in his return after missing five games due to COVID-19 protocols. Matthews hadn’t scored more than three points in any of the other four games he had played since signing with the Bucks on Dec. 3.
Jordan Nwora added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks—his career-best fourth consecutive game scoring in double figures.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a third straight game due to COVID-19 protocols and is listed as out for Thursday’s game against Dallas.
Houston also got 12 points each from Eric Gordon and KJ Martin, plus 10 apiece from Garrison Mathews and Alperen Sengun.
The Bucks scored 16 consecutive points in the second quarter to seize control. Holiday scored seven points during the stretch and Cousins added five with a three-point play and a dunk.
BUCKS 126, ROCKETS 106HOUSTON (106)
Mathews 2-6 4-5 10, Tate 2-10 0-0 4, Wood 6-13 8-11 20, Brooks 3-8 0-0 9, Gordon 4-9 2-3 12, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 5-12 0-2 12, Nwaba 3-6 3-4 9, Sengun 4-6 2-4 10, Augustin 3-5 0-0 9, Christopher 3-8 2-2 9, Queen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-86 21-31 106.
MILWAUKEE (126)
Connaughton 3-13 0-0 9, Middleton 7-17 8-9 23, Cousins 7-13 3-3 18, Holiday 10-17 2-3 24, Nwora 7-18 0-0 18, Ojeleye 1-6 4-4 7, T.Antetokounmpo 1-3 0-0 2, Hood 2-4 0-0 5, Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Matthews 6-7 0-0 16, Smart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-103 19-21 126.
Houston 24 26 26 30 — 106
Milwaukee 25 38 34 29 — 126
3-point goals—Houston 13-45 (Augustin 3-5, Brooks 3-8, Martin Jr. 2-5, Mathews 2-5, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 1-4, Tate 0-3, Wood 0-6), Milwaukee 17-46 (Matthews 4-5, Nwora 4-8, Connaughton 3-12, Holiday 2-5, Hood 1-2, Ojeleye 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Hill 0-2). Fouled out—Milwaukee 1 (T.Antetokounmpo). Rebounds—Houston 52 (Wood 11), Milwaukee 48 (Nwora 9). Assists—Houston 23 (Gordon, Martin Jr. 6), Milwaukee 25 (Holiday 10). Total fouls—Houston 21, Milwaukee 24. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).