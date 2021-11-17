MILWAUKEE
Welcome back, Khris Middleton.
Back after missing eight games due to COVID-19, Middleton tied the Milwaukee Bucks’ franchise record for career 3-point baskets to help the Bucks earn a 109-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Leading the way for Milwaukee was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 47 points.
Middleton made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good. The second of those was his 1,051st with the Bucks, matching Ray Allen for first place on the team’s all-time list.
Allen holds the NBA record with 2,973 3-pointers in a career that also included stints with Seattle, Boston and Miami.
LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 during that stretch.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored 25 points for the Lakers after getting a career-high 28 in a 121-103 loss to Chicago on Monday. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and Anthony Davis 18.
Antetokounmpo posted his highest point total since scoring 50 in an NBA Finals Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns that clinched Milwaukee’s first title since 1971.
Bobby Portis added 17 points for the Bucks. Middleton and Pat Connaughton had 16 each.
This marked just the third game this season, and the first since Oct. 23, in which the Bucks had their three top players all available—Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Center Brook Lopez hasn’t played since Oct. 23 due to a back issue and guard Donte DiVincenzo still hasn’t made his season debut, due to a ligament tear in his left ankle.
BUCKS 109, LAKERS 102
L.A. LAKERS (102)—Anthony 4-10 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 9-18 4-4 25, Davis 9-15 0-0 18, Bradley 2-6 0-0 5, Westbrook 7-16 3-4 19, Howard 1-2 1-2 3, Bazemore 0-5 0-0 0, Jordan 0-2 0-0 0, Ellington 1-7 0-0 3, Monk 4-10 2-2 11, Rondo 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 40-96 10-12 102.
MILWAUKEE (109)—G.Antetokounmpo 18-23 8-11 47, Middleton 4-12 6-7 16, Portis 8-14 0-1 17, Allen 2-6 0-0 5, Holiday 3-13 1-2 8, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-7 0-0 0, Connaughton 5-10 2-3 16, Hill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 17-24 109.
L.A. Lakers 32 21 30 19 — 102
Milwaukee 30 34 21 24 — 109
3-point goals—L.A. Lakers 12-43 (Horton-Tucker 3-6, Rondo 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, Anthony 2-8, Bradley 1-3, Ellington 1-7, Monk 1-7, Bazemore 0-3), Milwaukee 12-37 (Connaughton 4-8, G.Antetokounmpo 3-4, Middleton 2-6, Allen 1-5, Portis 1-5, Holiday 1-6, Ojeleye 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 48 (Horton-Tucker 12), Milwaukee 52 (G.Antetokounmpo, Hill 9). Assists—L.A. Lakers 24 (Westbrook 15), Milwaukee 22 (Holiday 8). Total fouls—L.A. Lakers 19, Milwaukee 10. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).