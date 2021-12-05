Michigan ignored the preseason predictions, the early poll snub and the critics who thought the program’s best days were behind them.
Instead they set out to prove everybody wrong. On Saturday, they did.
Hassan Haskins ran for two scores and broke a longtime school record leading No. 2 Michigan past Iowa 42-3 while clinching their first Big Ten title in 17 years and the first playoff berth in school history.
“We defied all expectations,” record-setting Wolverines end Aidan Hutchinson said after becoming the first defensive player to earn game MVP honors. “Nobody ever thought we could do this, especially this season and we did it.”
Earning the ring they’ve been craving—and into position for their first national championship since 1997—didn’t come easily. The Wolverines (12-1) had to overcome a midseason loss to in-state rival Michigan State and end the futility against Ohio State to end their title drought.
And during championship week, all of Michigan was shocked by the shooting tragedy that took the lives of four high school students in Oxford, Michigan, including Tate Myre, a football player and wrestler. Michigan honored the victims of the school about an hour away from its campus by wearing a patch on their right shoulder with Myre’s jersey No. 42 and four hearts—one for each student who died—inside the school’s traditional block ‘O’ logo.