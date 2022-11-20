LINCOLN, Neb. – You want an improbable victory?
We give you Wisconsin’s fourth-quarter comeback over Nebraska on Saturday in front of a crowd of 86,068 at Memorial Stadium.
With outside linebacker Nick Herbig ejected for targeting and tailback Braelon Allen battling through a shoulder injury all game and eventually knocked out because of an ankle injury, and the game just five days after learning former teammate Devin Chandler had been shot to death in Virginia, the Badgers scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes 7 seconds to rally for a 15-14 victory over the Cornhuskers.
Quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw a costly interception to set up Nebraska's first touchdown, scored on a 1-yard sneak with 35 seconds left to cap the rally.
"I’m just so proud of our guys right now," said Jim Leonhard, now 4-2 as interim head coach. "It was such a rough week early on. The game mirrored that. It was ugly for a long time but the guys just continued to battle and find ways to make plays.
"We really needed to win a game when we didn’t play well for 60 minutes. We needed to win a game going through some adversity and to see our offense and defense respond late in the game, continue to chip away and find a way to make plays – huge plays – down the stretch to get a win.
"Very, very proud."
The Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) became bowl-eligible and should extend their streak of bowl appearances to 21 seasons.
"It was awesome," left guard Tanor Bortolini said. "Going into the fourth quarter we’re down, 14-3. That has been our biggest challenge all year, coming back from when we’re behind. So for us to be able to do that, go out and make plays and put points up, it was awesome.
"Proud, happy, excited. I love winning."
Nebraska (3-8, 2-6), which suffered its fifth consecutive loss to fall to 2-6 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, is getting accustomed to losing to UW.
The Badgers have won the last nine meetings and are 10-1 against the Cornhuskers since they joined the Big Ten before the 2011 season.
"This is a tough one," Joseph said. "To be in control of a game like that. I have to do a better job of getting them to close people out."
One week after rushing 31 times for 51 yards in a 14-point loss at Iowa, the Badgers rushed 52 times for 235 yards against Nebraska.
Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen both nearly hit 100-yard mark; Isaac Guerendo comes up big
Chez Mellusi returned after missing four games because of a broken right arm and rushed 21 times for 98 yards in a remarkable effort.
Allen rushed 11 times for 57 yards in the opening half and finished with 92 yards on 18 carries. His final carry came on the second play of UW's game-winning touchdown drive. He lost 4 yards, suffered a right-ankle sprain and had to be helped off the field.
Isaac Guerendo had a huge 27-yard catch on the winning touchdown drive and finished with 42 yards on nine carries.
"Kudos to the O-line," said wide receiver Chimere Dike, who had three drops and thanked his teammates for picking him up. "Chez, Braelon and IG ran their hearts out."
Mertz, who was harassed by Iowa’s rush, threw two interceptions and finished just 16 of 35 for 176 yards one week earlier, struggled again Saturday until the final quarter.
His 10-yard strike to Syker Bell helped UW pull within 14-9 with 10:07 left, though the two-point conversion attempt failed.
He capped a seven-play, 50-yard drive with the 1-yard sneak and finished 8 of 18 for 83 yards.
The Badgers faced a 7-0 halftime deficit on Saturday despite outgaining Nebraska, 111-95. They cut the deficit to 7-3 late in the third quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Nate Van Zelst, who earlier missed short into a stiff wind from 39 yards.
UW responded in the fourth quarter with an impressive 75-yard touchdown drive capped by the 10-yard touchdown pass from Mertz to Bell with 10:07 left. The try for the two-point conversion failed, however, when Mertz threw high/behind Bell.
Nebraska had the ball at its 11 with 4:58 left. UW had all three timeouts.
The defense forced a three and out and UW took over at the Cornhuskers 49 after the punt, with 3:11 left.
The ball was in Mertz’s hands. Could Mertz, 7 for 17 for 56 yards at that point, bring UW home?
Yes.
Mertz hit Guerendo for 27 yards on the fourth play of the drive, to the Nebraska 7.
Three plays later, Mertz sneaked in from a yard for the touchdown. Mertz ran a draw on the two-point try but was stopped.
UW’s lead was 15-14.
Nebraska gained 12 yards on its final possession, which ended with an incompletion.
The Badgers ran 19 plays for 119 yards and two touchdowns and held Nebraska to 25 yards and zero points on 13 plays in the final quarter.