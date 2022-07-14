JANESVILLE
The majority of teachers in the Janesville School District relish having the summer off.
Nine months of educating gets to be a grind, leaving June, July and August as a time to decompress, reenergize and reorganize before the start of another school year.
Matt Bredesen isn't one of those.
The Janesville Parker special education teacher spends his summers traveling the country coaching and supervising 13 Wisconsin Swing boys basketball teams.
Between the spring and the summer, he's already taken teams to tournaments or showcase events in Indianapolis, Louisville (twice), Atlanta and Minneapolis. In two weeks, Bredesen's Swing 17U team will play a tournament in Las Vegas.
"It's what I love to do and it keeps me busy," Bredesen said of the year-round AAU schedule that sees him traveling around the country in spring, summer and fall. "I don't have a lot of free time, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Bredesen, who has rejuvenated the downtrodden Parker boys basketball program, is the Wisconsin Swing director. He oversees 13 high school teams during spring and summer play and is the head coach of the 17U and 16U teams for Wisconsin Swing.
His 17U team, which features Middleton standout and Big Eight Conference player of the year Gavyn Hurley, is 34-5 on the season and recently reached the Elite 8 at a tournament in Atlanta.
"It's a very solid team that has held its own against some of the best teams in the country," Bredesen said. "We lost by three points to George Hill United out of Indianapolis, and they had five Division I kids on the team, including one kid that's going to Duke.
"We had a 16-game winning streak at one point, and Marcus Hall from D.C. Everest just got our first Division I offer (UW-Green Bay), although we've had a bunch of Division II offers for most of our guys."
Tryouts for the upcoming Swing Wisconsin AAU season take place in August. Last year, more than 150 boys tried out for one of the 10 spots on the five 17U teams.
Bredesen said the majority of players that try out come from the Madison metro, Southwest Wisconsin and Milwaukee metro areas. With players coming from as far away as Brookfield, Schofield and Cuba City, Bredesen said his 17U team practices on Wednesdays and Sundays during non-tournament weeks at a location in the Madison area.
Tre Miller, who will be a senior at Parker, would've played on Bredesen's top Swing 17U team that is headed to Las Vegas, but Bredesen is not allowed any coaching contact with him during the spring so Miller plays on a different 17U team.
As director of Wisconsin Swing, Bredesen has his hands full with not only coaching two teams but with overseeing 11 others. He's in charge of tryouts in August, organizing and scheduling two fall leagues, finding coaches for every team, meeting with potential college recruiters, along with hotel, transportation and general costs that come with playing in out-of-state tournaments or showcase events.
"Every tournament is different that we go to," Bredesen said. "We get discounts and deals from tournament organizers to offset the cost of hotels and things like that, and in some cases, parents choose to drive to a location rather than fly.
"And it's different with a lot of the shoe circuit teams like Nike Phenom out of Milwaukee. They get the kids that are going to likely be mid-major or major DI recruits and do things differently than we do financially. But they have to follow the same rules we do to maintain amateur status and to not break any WIAA rules as far as accepting money or gifts."
Bredesen said that although the game is the same as far as X's and O's when comparing high school and AAU basketball, the level of competition is much higher in the summer.
"You have to remember that the five guys we put on the floor for our Swing !7U team are probably the best guy on their high school team," Bredesen said. "And in high school when a game is close throughout, two or three guys might never even get off the bench. That's not the case here. My No. 10 guy on my good 17U team is going to get at least eight to 10 minutes a game.
"And speed-wsie there is no comparison between the two. The speed that the game is played in AAU is so much faster."
Matt Bredesen has about another month before he has to head back to Parker for the 2022-23 school year. He'll make stops in Milwaukee, Las Vegas and Minneapolis before then and wouldn't have it any other way.