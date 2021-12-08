MIAMI
Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
Starting for the injured Jimmy Butler, Martin shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3-pointers against the defending NBA champions.
“They put me in the starting lineup because they believe in me,” Martin said. “When my opportunity comes, I want to take advantage.”
Kyle Lowry had 22 points and 13 assists and Max Strus scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter as Miami snapped a three-game home losing streak.
“We don’t like to be in the losing column,” Martin said. “We were locked in. You could tell we were hungry for a victory.”
After losing by 15 and 26 points in its previous two home games, Miami outscored Milwaukee 69-53 in the second half. The Heat shot 14 of 26 on 3-pointers in the final two periods, including four each from Lowry and Strus.
Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Khris Middleton finished with 20 for the Bucks. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points as Miami limited him to 4-of-13 shooting.
“We have to play harder and close out, too,” Antetokounmpo said. “They made some tough (shots), too. They played harder than us and better than us.”
The Heat took the lead for good with nine straight points in the final 55 seconds of the third. Consecutive 3-pointers from Lowry, and P.J. Tucker’s 3 at the buzzer, put Miami ahead 83-77.
Miami’s reserves outscored Milwaukee’s 40-16.
The loss was Milwaukee’s second in its last 12 games.
“Those guys stepped up and hit 22 3s as a team,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They made the plays to win and we’ll give them credit.”
MILWAUKEE (104)
G.Antetokounmpo 4-13 7-12 15, Middleton 5-13 6-6 20, Portis 7-13 3-4 18, Allen 3-9 0-0 8, Holiday 12-17 0-0 27, Hood 1-2 1-1 3, Cousins 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-8 1-2 6, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 36-85 20-27 104.
MIAMI (113)
Martin 9-12 4-4 28, Tucker 5-9 3-4 15, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 2, Lowry 9-21 0-0 22, Robinson 2-6 0-0 6, Strus 5-8 2-2 16, Okpala 4-5 0-0 10, Yurtseven 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 3-9 2-2 9, Vincent 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 40-77 11-12 113.
Milwaukee 26 25 26 27 — 104
Miami 24 20 39 30 — 113
3-point goals—Milwaukee 12-39 (Middleton 4-8, Holiday 3-7, Allen 2-7, Portis 1-3, Smart 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Cousins 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2), Miami 22-47 (Martin 6-8, Strus 4-7, Lowry 4-13, Okpala 2-2, Tucker 2-4, Robinson 2-5, Herro 1-4, Vincent 1-4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 41 (Portis 7), Miami 42 (Dedmon, Okpala 9). Assists—Milwaukee 18 (G.Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Middleton 4), Miami 32 (Lowry 13). Total fouls—Milwaukee 20, Miami 23. Attendance—19,600 (19,600).