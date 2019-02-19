MONROE

A man arrested Friday was the one who conned store clerks out of hundreds of dollars or more in recent weeks, the Green County Sheriff’s Office says.

Acting on a tip, deputies and police in Monroe arrested John H. Loresch, 51, on warrants issued by Monroe police, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Rock County, Evansville, Freeport, Illinois and Champaign County, Illinois, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Loresch, whose last known address was in Champaign, was reported to be visiting an acquaintance at a Monroe residence when he was apprehended.

Detectives interviewed Loresch, who confessed to acts of theft by fraud in Monroe, Green County, city of Brodhead and Lafayette, Grant, Rock and Dane counties, according to the release.

Loresch also was arrested on a charge of theft by fraud in connection with an incident at a business on County DR on Jan. 25, according to the release.

“It is anticipated that additional jurisdictions will be filing similar charges in the days ahead,” the release states.

Loresch was charged Monday in Green County Court with theft by deception and misappropriation of personal identity information to obtain money, both as a repeat offender.

Loresch was held on a $2,000 cash bond. Among the conditions of bond is that he have no contact with Swirl Station, W5485 County DR, Monroe.

“Law enforcement received numerous tips from the community that led them to suspect Loresch was the individual committing the thefts,” the release states.