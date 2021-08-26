GREEN BAY
Thirty players were held out of the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans, which seemed like a lot at the time, until a week later.
The Packers held out 32 players against the New York Jets.
With the preseason finale in Buffalo looming Saturday, the Packers will carry a clear top of their roster into final cuts next week. Not every player who has missed this preseason was a healthy scratch, but it’s clear coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have no interest subjecting key players to potential injury in meaningless games.
“I feel really good about our football team,” Gutekunst said. “I really do. I feel good about the guys that we’ve held (out). I think it kind of pulls you in both directions. There’s part of you that just wants to get to the season and get started and get going. Because you feel you’ve got a good squad. At the same time, you know how much work that needs to be done, and there’s some evaluation that needs to take place. So we’re kind of right in the middle there.”
The Packers eased their logjam at wide receiver Wednesday by placing Devin Funchess on injured reserve. Funchess performed well in the preseason opener, catching a game-high six passes for 70 yards. Afterward, he apologized on Twitter for making an anti-Asian slur during the postgame news conference.
Funchess suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week and didn’t play in the Packers’ second exhibition against the New York Jets. He missed most of the 2019 season with Indianapolis after breaking his collarbone in the first game and opted out of last season because of COVID-19.
The Packers will carry a roster of 79 players into Buffalo (not including injured left tackle David Bakhtiari). That number will need to be reduced to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s a projection of how the roster breaks down heading into final cuts.
Quarterbacks (4)
Locks: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love.
On the bubble: Kurt Benkert.
Long shot: Jake Dolegala.
This position looks different than it did all offseason, and not only because Rodgers is now reimplanted as the Packers’ starter. Rodgers brings stability to the top of the depth chart, and LaFleur made clear Love is the No. 2. The question is whether the Packers will be enticed to keep three quarterbacks, or try to slide Benkert through waivers onto their practice squad. Benkert has at least forced the Packers into making a difficult decision, playing his way onto the bubble in camp.
Running back (5)
Locks: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon.
Good bet: Kylin Hill.
Long shots: Dexter Williams, Patrick Taylor.
After Jones and Dillon, the Packers appear poised to keep seventh-round rookie Hill as their third tailback. Hill entered his first camp competing for the spot with Williams and Taylor, but he took an early lead and never let go. Hill followed a 22-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Love in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans with a 12-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets, showing impressive burst to the perimeter on both plays. He’ll primarily be used as a kickoff returner with Jones and Dillon soaking up most of the snaps and touches, but Hill has gotten plenty of reps with Rodgers in camp.
Receiver (10)
Locks: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb.
On the bubble: Malik Taylor, Equanimeous St. Brown, Reggie Begelton.
Long shots: Juwann Winfree, Damon Hazelton.
Randall Cobb’s inclusion throws the receiver position for a loop. He would not be on the roster, except for Aaron Rodgers’ insistence, thus making Cobb a lock. The question is how many receivers they keep after the top five, and who Cobb knocks off the 53. It isn’t hard to envision the Packers keeping as many as seven receivers, but the final two spots will almost entirely be based on special teams. That should factor well for Malik Taylor, especially. Taylor made the 53-man roster last season on the strength of his special teams. St. Brown is a clearly talented receiver, but he’s battled injuries in camp. In addition to placing Funchess on injured reserve, they also released receiver Chris Blair on Wednesday.
Tight end (6)
Lock: Robert Tonyan.
Good bets: Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara.
On the bubble: Dominique Dafney.
Long shot: Bronson Kaufusi.
Suspended: Jace Sternberger.
It has been years since the Packers’ tight end depth chart has been this stable, especially at the top. Under LaFleur, the Packers have cultivated this position well. Tonyan appears poised to build on his breakout 2020 after a strong camp. Lewis should make the team because of his in-line blocking and close relationship to the quarterback, while Deguara is back from his torn ACL and ready to fill a Swiss-Army knife role in the offense. The question is whether the Packers keep four or five. Sternberger will start the season with a two-game suspension, delaying the answer. Eventually, the Packers could have a tough decision to make between Sternberger and Dafney. It’s possible their decision will be to keep both.
Tackle (4)
Lock: Billy Turner.
On the bubble: Dennis Kelly, Yosh Nijman.
PUP: David Bakhtiari.
The Packers decided to keep Turner on his more comfortable right side of the line, instead of moving him to the left as Bakhtiari continues his rehab from a torn ACL. While Elgton Jenkins will fill the blind side until Bakhtiari returns, Turner remaining on the right also led to plenty of preseason snaps and reps on the left side for Nijman. In his third camp, Nijman is making a run at being the top left tackle backup behind Jenkins. The Packers need him to provide that depth. They signed the veteran Kelly to give them depth on the right side, but a knee injury has dropped him to the bubble.
Guard (8)
Lock: Elgton Jenkins.
Good bet: Royce Newman.
On the bubble: Lucas Patrick, Ben Braden, Jon Runyan, Cole Van Lanen.
Long shots: Coy Cronk, Jacob Capra.
Things get interesting at guard. For one, Jenkins will begin the season at left tackle. Upon Bakhtiari’s return, he’ll shift back to left guard, where he was a Pro Bowler last season. Patrick and Braden have gotten a shot at starting guard in camp, but their tickets to the 53-man roster might be whether Patrick can be a backup center, and Braden a backup tackle. That’s because fourth-round rookie Newman has risen in the preseason, and he might be the favorite to win the starting right guard job outright. Runyan also has gotten a starting shot. In all, the Packers have rotated four players in two spots, trying to find the best combination of five linemen. The Buffalo game could help stabilize things.
Center (2)
Lock: Josh Myers.
Long shot: Jake Hanson.
Myers was tabbed the starting center the day he was drafted in the second round last spring, replacing All-Pro Corey Linsley. There could be growing pains, especially if he lines up beside a fellow rookie, but Myers has had a good camp by all accounts. Hanson, a sixth-round pick last season, could be a practice-squad option.
Defensive line (9)
Locks: Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke, T.J. Slaton.
Good bet: Dean Lowry.
On the bubble: Tyler Lancaster, Jack Heflin.
Long shots: Willington Previlon, Carlos Kemp, Abdullah Anderson.
Slowly, the Packers might be getting more athletic on their interior. Behind Clark, whom they need to stay healthy in 2021, Keke appears to be ascending. Slaton, the fifth-round rookie, has flashed some potential in camp as well. Lowry’s veteran presence remains important on the defensive line, though he might be limited to playing only in the base 3-4 defense. It could be a tight squeeze at the bottom of the depth chart. Lancaster is the incumbent run defense specialist, but Heflin’s hustle has given him a battle in camp. The Packers could decide to keep both. The Packers were not done tinkering with the defensive line, signing Abdullah Anderson on Wednesday.
Outside linebacker (6)
Locks: Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary.
On the bubble: Jonathan Garvin.
Long shots: Delontae Scott, Tipa Galeai.
The Packers need Za’Darius Smith’s back to heal, but they’ll have a strong triumvirate atop their edge rush depth chart when it does. After that, things get awfully thin. Garvin figures to make the 53 because of his potential on the edge, but he provided little on special teams last season. That’s where Ramsey’s season-ending ankle injury hurts most. Don’t be surprised if this is a position where Gutekunst wants to add through the waiver process after final cuts.
Inside linebacker (8)
Locks: Krys Barnes, De’Vondre Campbell.
On the bubble: Oren Burks, Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie.
Long shots: Ray Wilborn, Chauncey Rivers, De’Jon Harris.
Campbell has been the best addition the Packers made all offseason. The sixth-year veteran walked into camp a newcomer and immediately secured a starting job. The Packers have been high on Campbell, and Barnes remains a steadying influence inside. Burks and Summers figure to make the 53 on the strength of their special teams, though Burks has perhaps done enough in camp to get some coverage snaps. McDuffie, a sixth-round rookie, missed most of camp on the non-football injury list and is a wild card. His chances were greatly boosted when the Packers surprisingly released Kamal Martin.
Cornerback (8)
Locks: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Kevin King.
Good bets: Chandon Sullivan.
On the bubble: Kabion Ento, Shemar Jean-Charles, Isaac Yiadom.
Long shot: Stephen Denmark.
There is a clear top four at cornerback. Behind them, the depth chart has crystalized in the past week. Before Josh Jackson and Ka’dar Hollman were traded, the Packers appeared to have four corners for potentially two spots. With Jackson and Hollman gone, Ento and rookie Jean-Charles benefit most. Don’t dismiss Yiadom’s chances. Even though he’s new to the defense, Yiadom might make the 53 for his special teams. The Packers could keep seven here. Denmark, whom the Packers signed Wednesday, is the lone long shot in the team’s secondary.
Safety (6)
Locks: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage.
On the bubble: Henry Black, Vernon Scott, Christian Uphoff, Innis Gaines.
Amos and Savage return to provide a solid back end of the Packers’ defense. After that, it’s anyone’s guess how the depth chart will fill out. Similar to corner, backup spots are up for grabs, and special teams will be a primary factor. Maybe no position could be as influenced by the final preseason game as safety.
Specialists (4)
Lock: Mason Crosby.
Good bets: JK Scott, Hunter Bradley.
Long shot: J.J. Molson.
Unless the Packers find something through the waiver wire after final cuts, which is unlikely, they are poised to return their same specialist group. Crosby is the clear strength of the unit. Scott and Bradley need to be better.