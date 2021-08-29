MADISON
Janesville Craig came up short in its upset bid Friday night.
Antonio Thomas’ 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter lifted Madison Memorial to a 7-6 nonconference win at Mansfield Stadium.
Craig (0-2) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on Jake Schaffner’s 81-yard bubble pass from Hunter Klietz.
“Our run defense tonight was about as good as it has been since I’ve been here,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said.
“Usually, we’ve had trouble getting off the field on third down, but tonight, we stuffed everything they ran at us.
“We had three chances the last eight minutes to try and take the lead, but once again, some penalties and missed assignments hurt us.”
The Cougars (0-2) took a 6-0 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter when Schaffner took a quick pass from Klietz and outran the Memorial defenders for an 81-yard score.
Craig missed the extra-point kick.
Memorial (1-1) drove for a go-ahead score on its next possession, with Thomas running it in from five yards with 10:43 before halftime.
The kick was good, and that was the end of the night’s scoring.
Klietz completed 13 of 26 passes for Craig, without an interception.
But the Cougars managed only 9 yards rushing against the Spartans’ front line.
Memorial racked up 331 yards of offense, with Thomas going for 95 yards on 18 carries to lead a 216-yard attack.
Quarterback Caden Feinstein threw for 115 yards and ran for 62 more.
MADISON MEMORIAL 7, CRAIG 6
Craig 6 0 0 0 — 6 Memorial 7 0 0 0 — 7
Scoring summary: JC—Jake Schaffner 81 pass from Hunter Klietz (kick failed). MM—Thomas 5 run (kick good).
Statistics: First downs—JC 9, MM 20. Rushes—JC 20-9, MM 46-216. Yards passing—JC 167, MM 115. Passes—JC 26-13-0, MM 20-10-1. Fumbles—JC 1-1, MM 1-1. Penalties—JC 6-35, MM 2-30.
Trojans roll over St. Francis
ST. FRANCIS—After an up and down start, the Beloit Turner football team once again cruised to an easy win Friday night.
The Trojans (2-0) defeated St. Francis 41-13 Friday night.
Turner’s Camden Combs broke free for a 67-yard touchdown to make it 6-0, but St. Francis responded with a score of their own and held a 7-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
That’s when the Trojans made their move, outscoring St. Francis 21-0 to take command of the game.
Connor Hughes ran it in from 4 yards for the first score, Combs plunged in from the 1 for his second TD of the game, and Sean Fogel hit Gavin Frey for a 10-yard TD pass to make it 27-7 at halftime.
After a pick-six from St. Francis represented the only score in the third quarter, Hughes again ran it in from the 9, while Combs capped the scoring with his third TD of the day, this one from 2 yards out.
Turner held St. Francis to 223 yards of total offense.
BELOIT TURNER 41, ST. FRANCIS 13
Turner 6 21 0 14 — 41 St. Francis 7 0 6 0 — 13
Scoring Summary: BT: Combs, 67 run (kick missed); SF: Atkins, 6 pass from Ellenson (kick good); BT: Hughes, 4 run (Kick good); BT: Combs, 1 run (run fail); BT: Grey, 10 pass from Fogel (run good); SF: Ellenson, 42 INT return (kick fail); BT: Hughes, 9 gain (pass good); BT: Combs, 1 run (kick fail)
Team stats: 1st downs: BT 14, SF 10; Total yards: BT 351, SF 223; Penalties: BT 5-45, SF 14-118; Punts: BT 2-24.0; SF: 4-43.5; Rushing: BT 35-217; SF 33-128; Passing: BT 13-6-1, 134 yards: SF: 17-10-0, 95 yds.
Individual stats: Rushing: BT, Combs 18-156; SF: Hicks, 12-52; Receiving: BT, Sutherland 3-66; SF, Borneman 2-34. Passing; SF, Ellenson 17-10-0, 95 yds; BT: Fogel 13-6-1, 134 yards.
Chiefs rebound with win over East Troy
Walworth Big Foot bounced back after an opening-week defeat to Whitewater with a solid 27-18 win over 0-2 East Troy.
The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run from Basil Demco. In the second quarter, after an East Troy TD cut the lead to 7-6, Demco hit Jax Hertel with a 6-yard score to make it 13-6, and Demco later hit Alex Schmits with a 30-yard scoring strike to make it 20-6 at halftime.
Demco scored the Chiefs’ final TD in the third quarter on a 32-yard run.
East Troy scored twice in the final quarter to account for the final score. Demco threw for 76 yards and ran for 62 more, while Hertel rushed 10 times for 156 yards.
BIG FOOT 27, EAST TROY 18
East Troy 0 6 0 12 — 18 Big Foot 7 13 7 0 — 27
Scoring summary: BF: Demco, 10 run (kick good); ET: Weed, 14 run (kick fail); BF: Hertel, 6 pass from Demco (kick fail); BF: Schmitz, 30 pass from Demco (kick good); BF: Demco, 32 run (kick good); ET: Heimos, 5 run (pass fail); ET: Heimos, 7 pass from Collins (run fail)
Team stats: Passing yards: BF 76, ET 153; Rushing yards: BF 212, ET 189. Total yards: BF 288, ET 342.
Individual leaders: Passing: Demco, 8-4-0, 76 yds; Rushing: Hertel 10-56; Demco 12-62; Receiving: Schmitz 2-72.
Cardinals roll over Blue Jays
BRODHEAD—The Brodhead/Juda football team isn’t playing football in the Rock Valley Conference this season, having been moved to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference by the WIAA.
If the Cardinals were in the Rock Valley, though, they’d be 2-0 so far.
Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly and senior ronning back Gage Boegli put on a show Friday night as Brodhead/Juda (2-0) earned a 35-0 victory over Evansville (1-1).
Combined with last week’s 39-0 victory over Edgerton, coach Jim Matthys’ Cardinals have outscored two Rock Valley foes by a combined 74-0.
Hoesly completed only three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns.
One covered 17 yards to Brady Malkow in the second quarter, and one went 26 yards to Gunner Boegli to start the fourth quarter.
Hoesly also coverted all five of his extra-point kicks.
Gage Boegli carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and scored on runs of 20 and 7 yards. Blake Matthys opened the scoring with a 1-yard run.
The Brodhead/Juda defense held the Blue Devils to 93 total yards and recovered two fumbles. Alex Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 35, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brod./Juda 14 7 7 7 — 35
Scoring summary: BrJ—Blake Matthys 1 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BrJ—Gabe Boegli 20 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Brady Malkow 17 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Boegli 7 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Gunner Boegli 26 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick).
Statistics: First downs—E 7, BrJ 18. Rushes—E 33-80, BrJ 40-259. Yards passing—E 13, BrJ 55. Passes—E A13-2-1, BrJ 7-2-1. Fumbles—E 2-2, BrJ0-0. Penalties—E 7-75, BrJ 2-15.
Lodi runs away from Comets
ELKHORN—There aren’t a lot of kind ways to describe what the Lodi football team did to Delavan-Darien on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (2-0) scored in every quarter and put forth a punishing defensive effort to build a 38-0 victory over Delavan-Darien.
The game was played at Elkorn because Lodi’s new artificial turf football facility is not quite ready.
The Comets were held to 20 yards of total offense and four first downs. Zac Metcalf rushed for 17 yards, but four Delavan-Darien rushers finished with negative yardage as the Comets totaled minus-5 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Neil Janssen completed three of 22 passes for 25 yards, but had three passes intercepted.
Lodi has outscored its first two opponents by a combined 78-0.
LODI 38, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Del.-Dar. 0 0 0 0 — 0 Lodi 6 18 7 7 — 38
Statistics: First downs—DD 4. Rushes—DD 18-(minus-5). Yards passing—DD 25. Passes—DD 22-3-3. Fumbles—DD 1-1. Penalties—DD 11-160.
Clinton rolls over Crimson Tide
CLINTON—The Edgerton football team gave itself a late chance on Friday night, but Clinton forced a turnover with less than 2 minutes remaining to lock up a 16-13 victory.
Edgerton (0-2) recovered a fumble by Clinton (2-0) on its own with 1 minute, 46 seconds remaining.
But a long Crimson Tide pass down the middle was broken up by Clinton senior Abel Espinoza, with junior Peyton Bingham intercepting the deflected pass to give possession back to the Cougars.
Clinton quarterback Peyton Bingham ran for a 4-yard score in and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Weisesel to give the Cougars (2-0) a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Crimson Tide trailed 16-7 entering the fourth quarter after giving up a safety for an intentional grounding call from their own end zone.
But Aydan Hanson threw his second touchdown pass of the day, covering 15 yards to Braden Troeger, with 4:50 left. Earlier, Hanson connected with Beau Allison for a 33-yard score.
Edgerton was held to minus-6 rushing yards, but Hanson threw for 133 yards. Espinoza rushed for 96 yards for Clinton.
CLINTON 18, EDGERTON 13
Edgerton 7 0 0 6 — 13 Clinton 0 14 2 0 — 16
Scoring summary: E—Beau Allison 33 pass from Aydan Hanson (Dayveon Lathrop kick). C—Peyton Bingham 4 run (Abel Espinoza kick). C—Sawyer Weisensel 20 pass from Peyton Bingham (Espinoza kick). C—Safety, intentional grounding in end zone. E—Brayden Troeger 15 pass from Hanson (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—E 11, C 14. Rushes—E 13-(-6), C 51-207. Yards passing—E 133, C 36. Passes—E 32-9-1, C 8-6-0. Fumbles—E 2-2, C 5-3. Penalties—E 11-64, C 9-71.
Parkview/Albany shut out The Vikings suffered their second straight lopsided loss Friday night, falling in a 30-0 shutout to Pecatonica/Argyle.
No further information was available.