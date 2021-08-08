GREEN BAY
Jordan Love was in an airport, traveling to training camp to resume his place as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, when his phone buzzed. His agent was on the other line. There was news.
For months, Love had a vision of what his 2021 season would be. He’d taken not only all the first-team reps this spring, but most of the second- and third-team reps, too, a crash course to become the Packers’ starting quarterback.
“The whole time,” Love said, “I had to convince myself that I was going to be the starter. That’s the only way you can kind of look at that situation. I feel if you don’t, you won’t be ready. So that’s how I looked at it the whole way is, in my head he wasn’t coming back. I had to get myself ready to be the starter.”
Funny how quickly things change in the NFL. Suddenly, Love was relegated to a familiar spot. He’s back to watching one of the game’s all-time greats up close, shadowing every move. The only competition between Love and his MVP teammate comes in drills. Both quarterbacks took aim at the end zone bucket Thursday. Their throws inched closer and closer, Love eventually clanging one off the base. ARodgers, on his next and final throw, hit nothing but net from 40 yards away.
It’s all fun and games now in Packers camp, the standoff with Rodgers delayed though not entirely finished. As the stalemate cooled, it was hard to decipher a clear winner. Both sides caved a little. If you’re searching for victors in this battle, you have to look deeper.
You have to look at Jordan Love.
The pressure is off, at least a little, as Love’s practice workload returned to almost only second-team reps. It’s what the Packers always planned for their 2020 first-round pick, believing it would take more than a year for the young quarterback to become Rodgers’ heir. Now, Love can watch and learn, something he’s eager to continue.
“Me and Aaron have a good relationship,” Love said. “Obviously, it’s kind of like the master and the Padawan kind of thing. Just trying to learn as much as I can from him. We have a great quarterback room, and a lot of good conversations in there. Anytime there’s something in the quarterback room that Aaron feels I need to improve on or do a better job, he’s right there to let me know.”
Because the public isn’t privy to what happens inside the quarterbacks meeting room, it’s hard to know how much Rodgers has taken Love under his wing. Rodgers called Love his “replacement” when he addressed media at the start of camp, acknowledging what the Packers have been reluctant to say aloud. He’s also said his grievances with Packers management are nothing personal against his young teammate.
Rodgers remembers what it was like to be in Love’s situation. It wasn’t that long ago he was booed by fans on Family Night in 2008, when Brett Favre’s standoff with the Packers was at its zenith. That summer changed Rodgers, he said. It set the course for his career.
“I definitely hearkened back to that summer at various times this year,” Rodgers said, “and thought of putting myself in his shoes. What’s he got to be feeling? What are his emotions? How is this for him? And then I just reached out. I reached out a number of times to check on him, see how he’s doing. … I didn’t hold things from him. I let him know where I was at mentally and what I was thinking about, and hopefully he appreciated that. I just felt like that’s what I would want in that situation, just to hear from the guy.
“There’s a love and appreciation and friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett. So I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and was thinking about him, and that was important for me. And it’s not going to change. I have a lot of respect and love for Jordan, and I understand it’s got to be tough, what he went through.”
Love, quiet by nature, hasn’t inundated Rodgers with questions. But Rodgers said he can tell the quarterback is always watching, taking mental notes. Love said there’s a long list of things he’s learned from observing Rodgers, starting with footwork. He believes his footwork is much improved from his rookie season, partly because he’s seen how Rodgers navigates in and out of the pocket.
After his first preseason was erased because of COVID-19, Love also benefited from the extra reps this spring. He has been inconsistent in camp, though improved from his rookie year. He has had spectacular moments, like the 45-yard linedrive he threw to receiver Chris Blair while scrambling to his right this week. He’s also had a pair of interceptions, including on a deep ball Thursday on third-and-13 when receiver Reggie Begelton kept stretching the field vertically, and Love underthrew him.
“We were just on different pages right there,” Love said.
Those moments will happen. Growing pains. It’s how Love handles his lumps that will define his progression.
That’s perhaps where Love has impressed most.
“I was talking with him in pre-practice today just about how things were going,” right guard Lucas Patrick said, “and he seems so calm this year. You can tell that he’s picking up on everything. I think those OTAs reps were crucial for him. It’s just a ton of reps to say the cadence, say the play call, go through things, hit strikes on quick stuff. So I think he’s handling it well.
“We were just talking today about all you have to do is not make the big mistakes. It’s about consistency. It’s about showing up day in and day out, and he says, ‘We’ve all got the best model for that.’ I mean, Aaron never makes mistakes. That’s what makes him so great. Yes, he’s talented, but he’s so smart with the ball and so smart with his teammates and encouraging and putting us in the right position.”
The Packers don’t know what they have yet in Love. They certainly can’t say whether Love will follow Rodgers the way Rodgers followed Favre. Those questions won’t be answered for years, if they have their way.
In his year with Love, coach Matt LaFleur said he’s gotten “a pretty good feel” for the young quarterback. Still, there’s nothing like live reps against an opponent, and Love has had none. For that, it will be a critical preseason for Love.
That’s the next step in what has been an unpredictable summer. It’ll be the first chance for Love to show why the Packers drafted him in the first round, why he’s the heir apparent to a Hall of Famer. Finally, the noise of this offseason will subside.
“It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game,” Love said. “So I’m super excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”