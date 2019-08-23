RALEIGH, N.C.

Some might consider vaping safer than smoking traditional cigarettes, but new research from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine suggests that using e-cigarettes long-term might lead to a higher risk of emphysema.

In the study, lung fluids were sampled from 41 people—smokers, vapers and non-smokers. Researchers found that vapers, like smokers, had higher levels of protease enzymes—a trait that tends to cause emphysema.

“If they keep using these products for about 20 years, it is likely that they will get emphysema,” said Robert Tarran, the professor who led the study.

Emphysema is a lung condition that causes a shortness of breath as a result of damage to the lung tissue, according to the American Lung Association.

The study, published this month, comes as the number of people hospitalized with lung-related illnesses possibly connected to vaping continues to rise.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 153 possible cases of severe lung illness associated with e-cigarettes were reported from June 28 to Aug. 20 around the country.