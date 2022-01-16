01STOCK_BASKETBALL
RIVER FALLS

A long road trip took its toll on the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team on Saturday.

The result: Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks are no longer unbeaten in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference race.

And UW-River Falls is no longer winless in the WIAC after a 76-60 victory over the out-of-sorts Warhawks.

Whitewater (11-5 overall, 4-1 WIAC) shot only 38.9% for the game—and only 30.9% in the second half. As a result, the Falcons (8-6, 1-4) pulled away from a 36-34 halftime lead.

Although freshman guard Derek Gray posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, he struggled to find his range, shooting 4-for-17 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range.

Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 15 points and five rebounds, and Elijah Lambert added 11 points.

Subtract the shooting of Capstran (6-for-9) and Lambert (5-for-7) from the Whitewater statistics, and the Warhawks shot only 6-for-38 (15.8%) from the field.

The Falcons got 20 points and six rebounds from Rodrick Payne, 19 points from Noah Hanson and 16 points from Regan Merritt.

River Falls opened a 16-8 lead, but late in the half, the Warhawks took a 30-27 lead behind a 9-0 run capped by a layup from Lambert. But River Falls answered with its own 9-0 run late in the first half, and added an 8-0 run for a 44-35 lead with 17:30 to play. The Warhawks never drew closer than seven points after that.

Whitewater returns to WIAC action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home game against 11th-ranked UW-La Crosse,.

UW-RIVER FALLS 76,

UW-WHITEWATER 60

UW-WHITEWATER (11-5, 4-1)

Capstran 6-9 1-1 15, Gray 4-17 5-6 14, Brahm 2-3 4-6 8, Barker 1-6 0-0 3, Malensek 1-4 0-0 2, Lambert 5-7 1-2 11, Fisher 2-4 0-0 6, Umnus 0-1 1-3 1, Hoytink 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 12-18 60.

UW-RIVER FALLS (8-6, 1-4)

Payne 8-13 3-4 20, Hanson 7-14 2-2 19, Reeck 3-7 0-0 8, Holland 2-4 0-0 4, Phillips 1-2 0-0 2, Merritt 5-7 3-5 16, Anthony-Larmouth 2-3 1-4 5, Parker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 9-15 76.

Halftime—River Falls 36-33. 3-point goals—W 6-15 (Capstran 2-2, Fisher 2-2, Gray 1-4, Barker 1-4, Malensek 0-1, Lambert 0-1, Umnus 0-1), RF 9-20 (Hanson 3-8, Merritt 3-5, Reeck 2-5, Payne 1-1, Holland 0-1). Rebounds—W 8-23-31 (Gray 11), RF 4-28-32 (Payne 6, Holland 6). Total fouls—W 13, RF 17. Assists—W 8, RF 16. Turnovers—W 11, RF 10. Blocks—W 0, RF 3. Steals—W 4 (Lambert 2), RF 3.

