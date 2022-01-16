A long road trip took its toll on the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team on Saturday.
The result: Coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks are no longer unbeaten in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference race.
And UW-River Falls is no longer winless in the WIAC after a 76-60 victory over the out-of-sorts Warhawks.
Whitewater (11-5 overall, 4-1 WIAC) shot only 38.9% for the game—and only 30.9% in the second half. As a result, the Falcons (8-6, 1-4) pulled away from a 36-34 halftime lead.
Although freshman guard Derek Gray posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, he struggled to find his range, shooting 4-for-17 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range.
Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 15 points and five rebounds, and Elijah Lambert added 11 points.
Subtract the shooting of Capstran (6-for-9) and Lambert (5-for-7) from the Whitewater statistics, and the Warhawks shot only 6-for-38 (15.8%) from the field.
The Falcons got 20 points and six rebounds from Rodrick Payne, 19 points from Noah Hanson and 16 points from Regan Merritt.
River Falls opened a 16-8 lead, but late in the half, the Warhawks took a 30-27 lead behind a 9-0 run capped by a layup from Lambert. But River Falls answered with its own 9-0 run late in the first half, and added an 8-0 run for a 44-35 lead with 17:30 to play. The Warhawks never drew closer than seven points after that.
Whitewater returns to WIAC action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home game against 11th-ranked UW-La Crosse,.