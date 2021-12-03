Is it safe for an unvaccinated person experiencing long-term symptoms after a COVID-19 infection to get the vaccination, or must they wait until the typical 90-day period for symptoms to diminish or disappear?
—P.M.
Answer:
In general, people can expect to have symptoms of acute COVID-19 infection for up to four weeks after the onset of symptoms. Beyond four weeks, people with persistent symptoms are considered to have post-COVID-19 conditions, also called “long COVID-19.” The most typical symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath and difficulty thinking or with memory, often called “brain fog.” Other symptoms may include chest pain, cough, loss of taste and smell, and many more. Roughly a third of people with symptomatic COVID-19 symptoms will have persistent symptoms.
I do recommend vaccination after COVID-19 infection, with or without persistent symptoms. People should get vaccinated only after they have met criteria for stopping isolation. This usually means waiting until 10 days after symptom onset; after resolution of fever for at least 24 hours; and after improvement of other symptoms. People with severe disease or with an immune system condition should consult their physicians, as they may need more time. There is no rush to giving the vaccine. The risk of being infected again within three months of COVID-19 infection is very low. People who received monoclonal antibodies should not get vaccinated for 90 days.
Vaccination has not been associated with worsening of symptoms in people with persistent COVID-19 symptoms. There have been some cases of symptoms improving with vaccine. So, for a person who is well past their acute phase, getting the vaccine is safe and may possibly help reduce long COVID-19 symptoms, but is not urgent since immunity is reliable for at least 90 days after infection.