What you might call “the dog days of summer” might be something more menacing for a person prone to migraines.

So how and why does summer weather sometimes trigger these headaches?

“That is a great question,” says Dr. Rashmi Halker Singh, a Mayo Clinic neurologist. “Patients ask me that all the time. We don’t have a great answer.”

For some people, extreme weather conditions can cause imbalances in brain chemicals, which eventually can lead to the severe throbbing pain of a migraine.

“A lot of people with migraines feel that sunlight glare is a trigger,” Singh said.

Other weather triggers include high humidity, extreme heat and dry air. Singh says these conditions might lead to another migraine creator.

“In the summertime, when it’s really hot outside, a lot of people forget to maintain adequate hydration,” she explained. “And dehydration can certainly be a risk for migraine attacks to happen.”

Singh’s advice to people with migraines is to avoid weather extremes every day.

“Be consistent with your eating habits; be consistent with your sleep,” she said. “Sometimes skipping meals can be a migraine trigger. Sometimes not sleeping enough or sleeping too much can also be a trigger. So maintaining consistency with that is important.”