Recent traumatic events are troubling people of faith who are trying to make sense of them.
While we are processing the results of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, we still have lingering in our minds the mass killing of six Asian women and two others in Atlanta; a police shooting of a 13-year-old Latino kid, Adam Toledo, in Chicago; and last week, a 20-year-old black man in a Minneapolis suburb, Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer.
People of faith might find themselves in completely different places of understanding about what happened, why and whether those accused are justified. These incidents push us to understand what intersectionality is. How can we translate intersectionality into a meaningful conversation for good-hearted, well-meaning, faithful people?
Intersectionality is a legal term used first by attorney and civil rights advocate Kimberlé Crenshaw to highlight how discrimination affects Black women in particular. In her examination of past legal cases of discrimination filed by Black women, she found their claims were often dismissed as neither racist nor sexist because both white women and Black men had not been discriminated in the workplace.
What Crenshaw described was the phenomenon of the intersectional aspect of race and gender creating a compounding effect of discrimination.
Applying this to our individual social locations requires that we understand ourselves moving in the world with intersecting identities that either grant us more or less privilege based on our race, class, gender, age, sexuality, ability, nationality, citizenship status and the like. We might have more or less access based on any one of these categories.
As a white woman, I might experience sexism in the workplace, but I do not experience racism. As a person who grew up in a troubled, poor, working-class Southern family, I have values and commitments that are working class. Still, I cannot know what it is like to live an embodied life as a queer, working-class woman of color in Rock County. My social location might allow me to be compassionate, but I cannot possibly know what those intersectional experiences of daily discrimination are like. Yet my faith tells me it is my responsibility to educate myself so I can respond compassionately and act justly.
What does it mean to act justly? What does God require of us? First, we must examine the lens through which we view the world.
When we read scriptural stories, we bring our own understanding and superimpose our viewpoint onto these lessons from God. We bring our economic status, gender, sexuality, race, ability and family commitments to these stories—in summary, we see ourselves in scripture because we bring ourselves to scripture. This is natural and appropriate.
If, however, the only people who are reading and interpreting those events to the world around us are white, cis-gendered, heterosexual, middle-class men, we are going to get a skewed view of what God is trying to tell us.
What if I told you Ruth was in an immigrant in a multicultural interfaith marriage? Or that Stephen, a disciple, baptized Phillip who was a Black, trans man? Or that Hagar, Abraham’s Black, enslaved wife and surrogate mother, is the only person in the Bible to ever name God, that name “El Roi” means the God who sees. Or that Jesus, a Palestinian Jew, was a refugee?
As people of faith, we have to begin to see others in our scriptures. When we do that, new insights and blessings will emerge. Similarly, when we can begin to see with the eyes of the other person, we will better understand the recent traumatic events from a more faith-filled perspective.
Only then will be able to respond and act faithfully to today’s news.
The Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan is the officiant at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Janesville. For more information, visit janesvilleucc.org or find @janesvilleucc on Facebook.