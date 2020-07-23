In the new normal of coronavirus, outdoor gatherings will be very common this summer.

When gathering outdoors, we know we will be joined by those pesky mosquitoes. Fortunately, there is no evidence mosquitoes transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. But mosquitoes can transmit several other diseases, such as West Nile Virus.

In Wisconsin, an average of 19 people are infected with West Nile Virus each year. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, rash, and nausea, and the virus can lead to encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

West Nile Virus is often found in birds, which get the virus from mosquito bites or from eating infected insects, small mammals or other birds. Mosquitoes can then pass the virus from infected birds to humans.

The best way to avoid any diseases transmitted by mosquitoes is to prevent mosquito bites. Tips for preventing mosquito bites include:

Use repellents: When used as directed, insect repellents are the best way to protect yourself and family members from getting sick from mosquito bites. If you are using sunscreen and repellent, apply the sunscreen first. DEET and Picaridin are two effective products. Not sure which repellent is right for you? The EPA has a search tool to help you pick the right product at epa.gov/insect -repellents/find-repellent -right-you#searchform.

Avoid them: Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to keep mosquitoes away from your skin. You can also treat clothing with permethrin as a precaution. Use screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Reduce the population: Mosquitoes lay eggs in water. Dump any water that collects around your yard in items such as planters, pools, tires, birdbaths or trash containers at least once per week.

So keep those mosquitoes away, and enjoy your outdoor summer gatherings.