While there’s no evidence you can get COVID-19 from water, the virus can linger on surfaces. This leads experts to believe you should avoid fountains if you can or limit any direct contact when using them.

In New York City, posters instruct people to use gloves or a tissue to turn on fountains. If those aren’t handy, experts recommend washing your hands afterward and not touching your face until you do. And don’t let your face touch the spout when leaning in.

Filling a water bottle is also better than drinking directly from the fountain, says Angela Rasmussen, a virus researcher at Columbia University. That helps ensure you don’t leave saliva on the fountain.

These precautions are recommended because surfaces are believed to contribute to the spread of COVID-19, even though experts say the main way it spreads is through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze.

To minimize direct contact with fountains, schools and businesses should encourage everyone to bring their own water from home, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fountains should still be cleaned and sanitized for those who need to use them, the agency says.

The CDC also says schools and businesses should check fountains for other safety issues. Prolonged closures could increase the risk for Legionnaires’ and other diseases associated with water.