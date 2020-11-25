I don’t know if we are in end times, but I do believe we are in a time that calls for radical grace.

Grace will not end the pandemic, fix our economy, cause us to agree on the best political approach or fix racial divides overnight, but it will help us think about the needs of others, avoid bitterness and hate, and retain the bonds that bind us. There are choices before us, and if we are not guided by God’s grace, we may find ourselves in dark places.

“These are the times that try men’s souls,” wrote Thomas Paine in 1776. America was born in adversity, and we have faced existential threats before. But more than at any time in my life, it feels now like we don’t know what tomorrow might bring.

People are afraid of the riots and unrest we saw over the summer, an economy under stress, government overreach and the loss of freedoms we hold dear. Others fear a virus that has been the No. 1 cause of death in our state for several weeks.

Watch the evening news or read posts on social media and you will quickly see there is plenty of worry, fear, bitterness and anger to go around. What we need more of is courage, determination and grace.

Honesty is the best policy, and in moments of honest reflection, we find ourselves face to face with our own profound brokenness. As a nation and as individuals, we are not the people we wish we were. We have fallen short of our calling. We aren’t half as patient, caring, even-tempered, reasonable, brave or generous as we think we should be.

The core of our understanding of God is grace. If God were only holy and just and did not have grace, we would be forever separated from Him, and we intuitively get that. The genius of grace is it allows those who trust God to admit our failings without simultaneously damning ourselves.

Another beautiful result of a theology of grace is that, when we understand how desperately hopeless our situation is, because we all fall short of God’s perfect measure, it (theoretically) enables us to have grace for those who don’t measure up to our own personal standards. If God has shown grace to me, I should show grace to others. The fact that all theists (just like everyone else) fail to be as gracious as we should only reinforces the necessity of grace and does not diminish the beauty of the doctrine.

If God loves us, not because of how wonderful we are, but because of how wonderful He is, then we should learn to have grace for one another. The apostle Paul spoke of God’s grace in Romans 5:8 by saying, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

What we learn from God’s example is that grace is not meant for those we get along with. Grace is needed for those people or those times when we think people have wronged us or are in the wrong. No one needs to pray for more grace for the people who act and think the way they want them to.

Grace then is the “magic” that keeps marriages going, year after year; that allows people to be life-long friends; that allows churches to stay united; that keeps nations from falling asunder. It is the mechanism by which a Holy God can shower His blessings on messed-up people such as you and me.

With the example of God’s grace in mind, we should strive to be gracious to one another during these present trials. Imagine a city, nation or world where people are trying to outdo one another in being gracious to each other. A future of grace lies before us if we would only choose it. It is a vision so beautiful and so full of potential that we should do all we can to achieve it and never lose sight of it.