GREEN BAY
Inside linebacker Jaylon Smith officially became a member of the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, arriving at the facility and signing a one-year, minimum-salary deal.
As quickly as the deal went down—Smith was informed of his release from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday evening—it will be a while before he shows up on defense.
Coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry said it will take time for Smith to learn a new system that uses different terminology and requires different techniques than what he was used to in Dallas.
Neither could say how they thought Smith might be used.
“He’s a veteran guy (who has) played at a really high level and can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said. “But certainly he’s going to be behind quite a bit, being the fact that we’re heading into Week 5 and it’s a totally different system.
“So, there’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be put in.”
The Packers have a roster full of inside linebackers and Barry has been using four of them—De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Owen Burks and Ty Summers—in different combinations throughout the season.
Against Pittsburgh on Sunday, there was a package in which Campbell, Burks and Summers were on the field together, resulting in Campbell playing all 60 defensive snaps, Burks playing 36 and Summers nine. Barnes did not play because he was recovering from a concussion, but he is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Sunday at Cincinnati.
The Packers also have rookie Isaiah McDuffie, who so far has played only on special teams.
General manager Brian Gutekunst made the decision to sign Smith despite the depth the team has at inside linebacker. Smith came cheaply because his $7.2 million salary is fully guaranteed by the Cowboys, so the Packers will have to pay him only $770,000 if he is on the roster the entire season.
That figure is the pro-rated portion (14 weeks left in the season) of a $990,000 veteran minimum base
A Pro Bowl selection in 2019, Smith was viewed by the Cowboys as a declining player who was starting to show the effects of a catastrophic knee injury he suffered during his senior year at Notre Dame that caused him to miss his entire rookie season.
“He’s definitely not what he used to be,” an NFC personnel director said. “He doesn’t strike and shed blockers well. He gets bounced around too often. He makes most of his plays in lateral chase.
“He has good speed once he gets going but I’m not sure that knee is in great shape. He has a hitch in his stride. He’s not a bad player but not worth what Dallas was paying him.”
Barry said he really liked the personnel he had at inside linebacker and that’s why he had been using them more than a typical NFL defense would. Most teams replace one of their inside linebackers with a cornerback on second and third downs, but Barry consistently uses two and sometimes three.
Barry said the hardest part for Smith will be learning the terminology the Packers use to define coverages, blitzes and alignments. He said it takes a full offseason to fully grasp a new defense and pointed out that even as well as Campbell is playing in his first season in Green Bay, they would have liked to have signed him earlier than June 9.
“Football is football,” he said, reciting various standard coverages. “It’s the same no matter what playbook you’re in, but we might call it apples here and in Dallas he’s called it oranges his whole time. So, you’ve got to transfer that over in your mind from a terminology standpoint.
“That’s the biggest thing in today’s football when you’re going from system to system.”