Hall of Fame Football

Former NFL player LeRoy Butler speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

 By David Richard Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler waited a long time for the knock on his door to receive his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Drafted in 1990 in the second round of the NFL draft, Butler said Saturday during his induction speech in Canton, Ohio, that there are no more doors that need opening.

