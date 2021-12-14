A basket by junior forward Nevaeh Thomas with 2 seconds remaining Tuesday night gave the Kenosha Bradford girls basketball team a 68-67 victory over Janesville Craig in nonconference play.
The outcome ended a four-game winning streak for the Cougars (4-4), who had won four consecutive games after an 0-3 start.
“Give (Bradford) credit. They played a good game (and) we didn’t shoot especially well,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “There were a couple of no-calls at the end where we cleared the rebound twice.”
Thomas was fouled as she scored the final basket. She missed the free throw, and Craig was unable to get off a good shot before time ran out.
“It was a scramble at the end,” Storbakken said. “We created a play, we thought there was a foul but no go.”
Storbakken said the Red Devils (3-2) took a 40-37 halftime lead and neither team led by more than four points throughout a hotly contested second half.
Craig got 21 points apiece from senior guard Kate Huml and junior point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy. Sophomore forward Brae Bertocchi added 10 points.
Bradford got 26 points from 6-foot junior forward Syderah Farmer, 19 from junior point guard Haley Christianson and 16 from Thomas.
Craig returns to Big Eight Conference play on Friday with a home game against Middleton. Both teams are part of a three-way tie atop the conference at 4-1.