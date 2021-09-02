The Missouri Valley Conference has had so much success against schools from Power Five leagues over the years that Lance Leipold flat refused to play its teams when he was the head coach at Buffalo.
He didn’t have a say in who Kansas would play in his first game leading the Jayhawks.
The schedule was made long before Leipold was hired this spring to replace Les Miles, who resigned under pressure amid sexual harassment allegations dating to his time at LSU.
And right there on Friday night is South Dakota, a program that beat Minnesota in 2010, Bowling Green in 2017 and took Kansas State to the wire three years ago.
“It’s an excellent football conference. Very competitive,” Leipold said. “My respect for that whole league is immense.”
The Valley has six teams ranked in the Top 25 of the Football Championship Subdivision, and four of those are among the nation’s top eight teams. That includes Northern Iowa, which faces seventh-ranked Iowa State this weekend.
The Coyotes aren’t among those ranked teams. And that might make them even more dangerous—because nobody knows quite what to expect of them.
“We have a blend of some very seasoned players and a lot of younger players that are hungry to play but have practiced a lot,” said South Dakota coach Bob Nielson, whose team had half of its eight-game schedule canceled due to COVID-19 last season.
“Even though they might be freshmen by classification, they’re in position to contribute to this team.”
Leipold and Nielson both trace their roots to Division III football in Wisconsin.
Leipold, a Jefferson native, spent most of his career at UW-Whitewater, first as an assistant coach early in his career, then as a wildly successful head coach who went 109-6 with six national championships in eight years.
He moved on to Buffalo, rebuilding the downtrodden Bulls, before he was hired by new athletic director Travis Goff to turn the same trick at Kansas.
Nielson spent a couple years at Ripon College before leading Wartburg and UW-Eau Claire to three DIII playoff appearances in eight seasons. He has a couple national titles on his resume, too, from his Division II days at Minnesota-Duluth.
In other words, the level of football doesn’t mean a whole lot to Leipold or Nielsen.
Perhaps that’s another reason Leipold never wanted to play those pesky teams from the Missouri Valley.