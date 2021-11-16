GREEN BAY
T he most interesting subject to observe from the recent debates surrounding Green Bay’s team leader hasn’t been Aaron Rodgers or social media, Saturday Night Live, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar churning the waters for critics and supporters of the COVID-19 vaccination protocol.
After a year and a half of the pandemic, so much of that reaction to Rodgers’ revelation of being unvaccinated felt like a concert we all expected, with cover bands replaying all the old hits note for note.
What was interesting was watching the way Matt LaFleur held it together.
And it really seems like he did hold it together, with about as much public grace and neutrality as possible, two traits that seem incredibly valuable for some—not all—people in positions of leadership these days.
With Packers such as Rodgers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard returning from their couches and illnesses to the football field in good health, it appears the Packers will not implode from the weight of the scrutiny they found themselves under.
While we are still divided, the battered Packers do not yet appear to be.
LaFleur led the way by rarely engaging in unwinnable discourse. The more people shouted their opinions, the less LaFleur said. The more questions he faced unrelated to the sport, the less comprehensive his responses.
LaFleur stayed in his lane, acting like a football coach who limited his expertise to football.
LaFleur is the dad in the passenger seat with the 15-year-old learning to parallel park. He’s not going to scream or lecture, and he’s not so self-absorbed to take his eyes off the road.
The point is to get from Point A to Point B, alive and intact, and the rest is just noise.
We can only imagine Mike McCarthy’s irritation at this topic, Mike Sherman’s impatience at the distraction, and Mike Holmgren’s nature of wanting to control everything.
The only hint of LaFleur’s viewpoint comes with the occasional and almost imperceptible eye roll—brilliant because that can only be interpreted like a work of art in a museum. You’ll see what you want to see. It’s all subjective.
When LaFleur did make some of his strongest comments, it was for the right reasons. He seemed to be protecting backup QB Jordan Love last week when Love was abruptly thrown into the starter role with Rodgers out, and Love’s debut in a loss at Kansas City was underwhelming.
Love didn’t play well, but LaFleur took the heat. He tried to take all the blame. “This falls on me,” LaFleur said.
The truth is somewhere between Love’s shortcomings and LaFleur’s, but it’s worth noting that a week later, LaFleur tweaked his play-calling to ease Rodgers back into action, and that helped in a big win over Seattle in Lambeau Field on Sunday.
“Matt (LaFleur) kind of limited the long play calls and a lot of the check-with-me (plays) early in the game, which I think we all appreciate and just running it,” Rodgers said.
Maybe neutrality isn’t LaFleur’s only emerging strength; how about his adaptability?
It was just three weeks ago that LaFleur took a patchwork Packers team without its top three wide receivers, its Pro Bowl left tackle, its starting center, its two best cornerbacks and a COVID-19-positive defensive coordinator and beat the Arizona Cardinals, then the last undefeated team in the league.
LaFleur and the Packers won in Arizona in a short week.
Two and a half years ago, when Mark Murphy hired the somewhat unknown and relatively unproven 39-year-old to lead perennial contender Green Bay, there were more questions about LaFleur than sweeping endorsements.
But the hire looks kind of perfect now, doesn’t it? A coach too old to care about his public image on social media but too young to take a day off and delegate responsibility elsewhere.
“I think our team is tired, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said.
We learned something about LaFleur in the last three weeks—specifically, what his channeled energy does for this team. There’s nothing wrong with sticking to what you do and what you do well and leaving the rest to the rest.
“You can never relax. You can never take a deep breath and feel like you have arrived, because as soon as you do that you are going to go out and get your butt whipped,” LaFleur said. “You have to earn it every day.”