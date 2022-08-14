Dana Dobbie

Team USA's Taylor Cummings (21), left, chases Canada's Dana Dobbie (27) during the opening game of the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship at Towson University in Towson, Md., June 29, 2022. Lacrosse is one of nine sports trying to gain inclusion into the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

DENVER

Lacrosse player/coach/board member Dana Dobbie appreciates this new, fast-paced version of her sport called “Sixes.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you