 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Labor pains: EMS, fire departments struggle to keep and retain paid-staff, volunteers (Part 2)

Labor pains: EMS, fire departments struggle to keep and retain paid-staff, volunteers (Part 2)

Across Wisconsin, fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies have a people problem — a major people problem.

They don’t have enough of them. They are struggling to hire and retain paramedics, firefighters and emergency technicians.

Virus Outbreak First Responders Back to Work
Buy Now

Emergency management services (EMS) agencies and fire departments across the country are facing sometimes critical labor shortages. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
SDW_2833.jpg
Buy Now

The Beloit Fire Department and other emergency agencies across state and country have been challenged by labor shortages. Those shortages have hit volunteer EMS agencies particularly hard.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred