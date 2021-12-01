Red Hawk girls fall to Brodhead

Adams Publishing Group

The Milton girls basketball team dropped a 64-46 decision to Brodhead Tuesday night in a nonconference contest. 

Saige Radke led Milton with 12 points. Holly Morehart added 11 and Julia Wolf chipped in with 10 to round out a trio of players in double figures for the Red Hawks.

With the loss, the Red Hawks fell to 2-2 on the young 2021-22 season. They host Madison Edgewood Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Prep boys hockey 

Milton earns opening weekend split

In boys’ action this past weekend, Milton got its season started off with a pair of games, defeating Beloit Memorial on Friday, 7-1 and falling on Saturday to the Kenosha Thunder, 8-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you