Red Hawk girls fall to Brodhead
Adams Publishing Group
The Milton girls basketball team dropped a 64-46 decision to Brodhead Tuesday night in a nonconference contest.
Saige Radke led Milton with 12 points. Holly Morehart added 11 and Julia Wolf chipped in with 10 to round out a trio of players in double figures for the Red Hawks.
With the loss, the Red Hawks fell to 2-2 on the young 2021-22 season. They host Madison Edgewood Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Prep boys hockey
Milton earns opening weekend split
In boys’ action this past weekend, Milton got its season started off with a pair of games, defeating Beloit Memorial on Friday, 7-1 and falling on Saturday to the Kenosha Thunder, 8-5.
