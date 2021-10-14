MILWAUKEE
Each season in Major League Baseball, only one team that makes the playoffs wins its last game. The others who advance to the postseason have to deal with being eliminated and the pain that comes with that disappointment.
The Milwaukee Brewers were no different Tuesday night in Atlanta. After being knocked out of the tournament in a National League Division Series Game 4 loss to the Braves, there was the agony of knowing it could have been different.
In particular, the Brewers had perhaps their best pitching staff ever, top to bottom. The bullpen took a hit before the series with the losses of Devin Williams (broken hand in off-field incident) and Brent Suter (oblique strain), but the starting rotation—the team’s strength throughout the season—kept the Brewers in every game against the Braves, who performed better offensively.
“We’ve got the best pitching in baseball, I think,” said Brandon Woodruff, who gave his team 1⅓ innings of shutout relief in Game 4 on two days of rest after starting Game 2. “It’s kind of devastating.
“We didn’t think it would be like this. But we’re going to focus on next year and come back and we’re always going to be a force here.”
The good news for the NL Central champs is that their pitching staff should return in 2022 virtually intact. Of those who took at least semi-regular turns in the rotation, only 33-year-old Brett Anderson—who was not on the NLDS roster—is not under contract or team control for next season and beyond.
Woodruff, 28, has three more years of salary arbitration before he can be a free agent. Cy Young Award candidate Corbin Burnes, who turns 27 on Oct. 22, is entering his first arbitration year and headed for a huge pay raise from his $608,000 salary. Freddy Peralta, 25, the third member of the “Big 3,” will be in the third year of a five-year, $15.5 million deal that includes a couple of club options.
Adrian Houser, 28, who took a huge step forward this year (10-6, 3.22) as the No. 4 starter, is entering his first year of arbitration and also will get a big raise from his $584,100 salary. Left-hander Eric Lauer, 26, bounced back from a lost season in 2020 to also make huge contributions (7-5, 3.19) at the back end of the rotation, and also enters arbitration for the first time.
Rookie lefty Aaron Ashby, used out of the bullpen down the stretch and in the NLDS, is expected to return to starting and should be a strong candidate for the rotation. And there are others in the picture such as left-hander Ethan Small, the Brewers’ minor-league pitcher of the year.
The Brewers’ starting rotation ranked second in the majors with a 3.13 earned run average. After playing only 60 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, manager Craig Counsell did his best to protect their arms by going most of the season with six starters, allowing an extra day of rest to stay fresh.
“Those guys all took big steps forward,” Counsell said. “And want that label of what they’ve earned this year. And they deserve it. I think they’re not going to stop trying to go to the next place.
“What they did was incredible. And I know they’re not going to change one bit, walking into spring training next year.”
The team’s obvious shortcoming was an inconsistent offense, which was exposed badly in the NLDS. But the Brewers know if they can just score enough runs to make a difference, the pitching talent is there to make a run at a fifth consecutive playoff berth in 2022.
“Every year is different,” Woodruff said. “They’re all tough. You want to play in the World Series; you want to win it. That’s your main goal.
“There’s a lot of things we can be proud of from this year and try and carry into next year. But, you know what, the goal never changes. We still believe we can win the World Series and make it there. It’s just all about trying to do it.”
Here’s a look at what’s going on with the Brewers’ roster heading into the offseason:
Player/club options
OF Jackie Bradley Jr. (player option)
RF Avisaíl García (mutual option)
Bradley, 31, who signed a two-year, free-agent deal guaranteeing him at least $24 million, had one of the worst years of any player in the major leagues, batting .163 with six homers, 29 RBI, .497 OPS and 132 strikeouts in 428 plate appearances. He was so bad at the plate, his NLDS participation was limited to one pinch-running appearance. That shouldn’t create much if any outside interest, so he is expected to exercise his $9.5 million player option.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. will likely exercise his $9.5 million player option in 2022.
García gained split control of his contract by accumulating enough plate appearances over two seasons. After leading the Brewers with 29 homers, 86 RBI and 226 total bases, he could decline his half of a $12 million option and test the market. With so much money guaranteed to other outfielders, the Brewers might pass on him in any event and go with a less expensive player such as Tyrone Taylor.
Under contract
CF Lorenzo Cain
RHP Freddy Peralta
2B Kolten Wong
LF Christian Yelich.
Cain, who will play next season at age 36, will make $18 million on the final year of his five-year, $80 million, free-agent deal. Yelich’s salary jumps to $26 million for the next seven years as his $188.5 million extension kicks in, which no doubt makes management queasy after watching his tremendous offensive collapse in 2021.
Free agents
LHP Brett Anderson
RHP John Axford
RHP Brad Boxberger
INF Eduardo Escobar
C Manny Piña
LHP Daniel Norris
RHP Hunter Strickland
It’s doubtful the Brewers will make a play for any of these free agents unless they think either Piña, 34, or Boxberger, 33, have enough left in the tank to make decent contributions in 2022.
Arbitration eligible
SS Willy Adames
RHP Corbin Burnes
RHP Jandel Gustave
LHP Josh Hader
RHP Adrian Houser
LHP Eric Lauer
C Luke Maile
C Omar Narváez
INF/OF Jace Peterson
LHP Brent Suter
1B Rowdy Tellez
INF Luis Urías
1B Daniel Vogelbach
RHP Brandon Woodruff
With 14 eligible players, this is where the Brewers’ payroll is going to take a major hit next season. Adames and Burnes have impressive numbers to take to arbitration, and Houser and Lauer merit big bumps in pay as well. Hader, already up to nearly $7 million this year, likely will win another NL reliever of the year award and jump to $10 million or so. Woodruff should get a nice raise from his $3.275 million salary.
The “Super 2” service time cutoff hasn’t been announced yet, but Urías likely will qualify, giving him a nice salary boost as well. The total tab for all 14 players projects to more than $40 million.
Under club control
LHP Aaron Ashby
RHP Jake Cousins
RHP John Curtiss
INF Keston Hiura
INF Mark Mathias
INF Pablo Reyes
OF Corey Ray
RHP Miguel Sanchez
OF Tyrone Taylor
RHP Devin Williams
RHP Justin Topa
RHP Eric Yardley
One of the biggest projects entering 2022 will be salvaging Hiura after a brutal year in which he struggled merely to make contact (77 strikeouts in 173 at-bats). The Brewers have to decide whether to keep Curtiss, who will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.