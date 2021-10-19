MADISON
Julius Davis didn’t join the University of Wisconsin football program in 2019 to languish on the scout team.
However, the role of scout-team tailback is the job the redshirt sophomore tailback from Menomonee Falls has filled so far this season.
Like most competitors, Davis wants to play on Saturdays. The departure of three tailbacks has left Davis No. 4 on the depth chart behind Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen and walk-on Brady Schipper of Stoughton.
For now, Davis is trying to grow his game on the scout team.
“It has helped me a lot just in that I am going against the No. 1 defense every single day,” he acknowledged Monday. “You are playing against experienced players who are playing on Saturdays with a younger group of guys who are trying to hone their skills.
“I try to help give the defense the best looks that we can. I just to my best to try to make big plays.”
Davis rushed 142 times for 768 yards (5.4-yard average) and nine touchdowns as a sophomore at Menomonee Falls and rushed 257 times for 1,762 yards (6.9-yard average) and 17 touchdowns as a junior.
He was limited to two games as a senior because of a sports hernia but still finished with 537 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries, an average of 11.2 yards per carry.
Davis held scholarship offers from LSU, Notre Dame and USC but chose to stay home and play for UW.
The injury led to a redshirt season for Davis in 2019, but he played in only one game in 2020, getting one carry in the overtime victory over Minnesota.
He has yet to play in a game this season as UW (3-3, 1-2 conference) prepares for a critical Big Ten West Division game Saturday at Purdue (4-2, 2-1).
Davis was asked whether his patience has been tested.
“You’ve got to grow up a lot,” he said quietly. “It is difficult because everybody comes in and you want to play right away. But college is different.
“I’ve got to wait my turn, be patient. I feel healthy. I feel good. I’m just waiting for any opportunity that comes.”
Transferring has been made as easy as walking across the street. On Monday, UW lost wide receiver Devin Chandler, the No. 1 kickoff-returner who has yet to contribute on offense.
Davis insists he has no plans to move on.
“No,” he said. “Not at all.
“This is where my family is. This is a great program. This is where I committed to be.”
That doesn’t mean he doesn’t long to be on the field on Saturdays and that he isn’t seeking feedback from the coaches.
“They say I do a good job and tell me to keep working,” Davis said, “that my opportunity will come. It is a long season. I’m just going to have to wait.”
Davis believes he has a solid relationship with new running backs coach Gary Brown. As for his teammates, Davis he turns to fellow tailbacks Isaac Guerendo or Schipper for advice when needed.
“Those are the two main guys who have been here the longest,” he said. “We talk about getting better.
“They say just keep working,” Davis said. “Every opportunity you get in practice, try and make it count. Make a big play.”