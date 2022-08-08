Facing the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks and running backs is one thing.
But nothing has caused quite the same moment of anxiousness in Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner as this: setting an ambitious goal of $1,000 for his first fundraiser.
Facing the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks and running backs is one thing.
But nothing has caused quite the same moment of anxiousness in Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner as this: setting an ambitious goal of $1,000 for his first fundraiser.
Turner, a redshirt sophomore with six tackles and two interceptions last season, is perhaps not (yet) a household name for a powerhouse team. He is known, certainly, for his potential, but not known enough, necessarily, to woo donations for The Road Home and its summer backpack drive for kids in need.
And then his mom, Carol Turner, told him to make the goal of $1,000.
“He said, 'Mom! How did you get to this!' " Carol said via phone from her home in Michigan. “We were talking about it on the phone, and he said, 'Mom, really?'
“I said, you can do this and I said, you can use your platform. Out there people are learning about you. And when you do good things, people will support you.”
Turner took the chance. It’s not just in his nature, it’s in his bloodline.
Carol Turner was president of the Madison chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority while she was a student at UW in the early 1980s. And part of her mission was to lead for the service-oriented organization.
It's a role she has embraced and continued her entire life, and one she included in the young lives of her sons, Brandon and Jordan.
“I've been an active member of the sorority for over 40 years now,” Carol said. “Basically, I've been doing community service all my life.
“And about eight years ago, I was on the international committee for my sorority, and we planned all of the programs. We helped plan all the programs for 1,000-plus chapters across the world. One of the initiatives back then was 1 million backpacks, so we distributed across the world over 1 million backpacks.”
"She really cares about school," said Jordan, a personal finance major. "I asked her about it a couple years ago. And she told me, she just feels like anyone should have an even start when it comes to school. Like you know, not everybody can buy all the supplies."
The boys were always involved.
“Extra hands are always needed,” Carol said. “So it was just a part of where I wanted to expose them, but teach them that you don't have to be rich. You know, if you have some time, and you have some skills and talents and things like that, you can share it with people and help others.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.