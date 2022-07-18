GREEN BAY
For the first time in decades, the engine that makes the Green Bay Packers' offense purr might not come from quarterback.
Yes, Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s two-time reigning MVP. There’s no reason to think his game will fall off a cliff in 2022, but the Packers' offense has a dearth of production at receiver.
“I like production over potential,” Rodgers said when asked about his receiving group during minicamp. “We have some production. We have a lot of potential. So we need to temper expectations, and heighten accountability.”
There is no questioning the production or potential behind Rodgers.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones celebrate after Jones' touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens last December.
For only the fourth time, the Packers had a pair of running backs exceed 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season. It took only one season for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to showcase how their lightning-and-thunder tandem complement each other. It was actually Dillon who led the team in rushing during the regular season, his 803 yards four more than Jones’ 799. Jones, one of the NFL’s best receiving tailbacks, had 1,190 scrimmage yards to Dillon’s 1,116.
That production, and the fact both should be in their prime this fall, gives Jones and Dillon the potential to be the NFL’s best running back duo in 2022.
Running back
Roster locks: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon.
On the bubble: Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor.
Long shots: B.J. Baylor, Tyler Goodson.
Biggest offseason move
On a roster where seemingly every position needed alterations, running back was the one constant. It was notable the Packers didn’t draft a running back in April, given the need for a third tailback to emerge behind Jones and Dillon. The Packers were impressed with Hill early in his rookie season, but he’s returning from a torn ACL on a kickoff return Week 8 at Arizona. His stiffest competition likely will be Taylor, who had 89 yards on 23 carries in 63 snaps last season. The Packers signed Baylor out of Oregon State and Iowa’s Tyler Goodson as rookie free agents after the draft. Both had strong final college seasons, with Baylor rushing for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Goodson rushing for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns. Perhaps one of the rookies can threaten to make a surprise run at a roster spot.
Position battle
In other offenses, the battle for run-game supremacy might be significant. Coach Matt LaFleur has often said he views Jones and Dillon as premier tailbacks, both capable of headlining a successful rushing attack. What alleviates any issue with having a pair of tailbacks at this caliber is that, with LaFleur, that evaluation isn’t empty praise. LaFleur evenly mixed Jones and Dillon last season. Dillon led the team with 187 carries, but Jones wasn’t far behind at 171. The Denver Broncos were the only other team in the league with a pair of tailbacks carrying more than 170 times, with Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams each getting 203. LaFleur runs a true, two-back system, and last season showed there’s enough reps for both Jones and Dillon to thrive.
Keep an eye on
How the Packers incorporate Jones and Dillon will be particularly interesting. LaFleur has preached the importance of getting the best 11 players on the field. In this offense, Jones and Dillon are both easily among the best 11. Jones’ ability to move around the formation as a receiver could make him one of the team’s most valuable players. Jones has been one of the team’s best receiving threats since 2019, and that didn’t change last season with a career-high 52 receptions for 391 yards. His six touchdown receptions equaled how many he caught in his first four seasons. The Packers showed glimpses during minicamp they plan for Jones to split across the formation. It’ll be interesting to see how much that continues in camp.
Key question
A big factor in the success of Jones and Dillon last season was their health. Dillon played every game last season, though he was knocked out early with a rib injury in the playoffs against San Francisco. Jones missed two games with two separate knee injuries. Because they were on the field so often, LaFleur was able to continually employ his two-back offense. Jones and Dillon combined for 1,054 snaps last season, meaning a Packers offense that played 1,116 almost always had one of them on the field. The question is whether they can stay that healthy again. Even if Jones and Dillon are capable of being workhorse tailbacks, both are better – and fresher – when complementing each other.
Prediction
If they stay healthy, Jones and Dillon will make history in 2022. The NFL has had only seven teams with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, the last being the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram in 2019. Before them, the league hadn’t had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers on the same team since Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams with the Carolina Panthers in 2009. It’s exceedingly rare to have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, though an extra game in the NFL schedule makes it more feasible. That Jones and Dillon managed to each sit at the 800-yard mark while Davante Adams was setting receiving records last season signals what they might do this fall with an uninspiring Packers receiving group. The Packers are going to need to ride their two-back offense this fall. If healthy, Jones and Dillon will become the eighth running back tandem in NFL history to each record 1,000 rushing yards.
