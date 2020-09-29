John W. Crotty, 65, Janesville, died September 25, 2020, Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A private family service will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Trending Now
-
Rock County Board changes weed fine to $1
-
Cops find more than 2 pounds of pot, cash, gun after vehicle stop
-
MercyCare pulls out of federal benefits program
-
'Lawn chair clubs' take to Janesville parking lots for socially-distanced visits during COVID-19
-
Janesville high schools bear brunt of coronavirus effects
Latest eEdition
Online Poll
School is back in session, but districts are following extraordinary precautions intended to prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19. It's not clear if the public will be informed of outbreaks in schools. What information should be shared about COVID-19 cases in public schools?
You voted: