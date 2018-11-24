The Janesville Jets completed a two-game sweep of the Springfield Jr. Blues with back-to-back 3-2 victories Friday and Saturday.

Jack Vincent had two goals and Sean Driscoll’s tally with 2:28 left in the third period was the difference Saturday as the Jets improved to 13-8-2-1.

The Jr. Blues outshot the Jets 44-24. Janesville’s Cole Brady made 42 saves.

Janesville opens a nine-game homestand Friday against the Minnesota Wilderness.

Jets win series opener

Justin Engelkes scored two goals to lead the Jets to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener.

The Miami University commit scored with 8:01 left in the second period and 14:41 left in the third period to record his first multi-goal game of the season.

RESULT SATURDAY

JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 2

Janesville 1 1 1—3

Springfield 1 1 0—2

First period

S—Brandon Puricelli (Nikita Kozyrev, Davis Browning), 9:12. J—Jack Vincent (Justin Engelkes), 10:36.

Second period

J—Vincent (TJ Sagissor, Erik Barkholtz), 7:13. S—Max Brainin (Sam Sterne, Ryan Reid), 7:56.

Third period

J—Sean Driscoll (Matt Hanewall, Engelkes), 2:28.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 42, Caleb Hannon (S) 21.

RESULT FRIDAY

JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 2

Janesville 1 1 1—3

Springfield 0 1 1—2

First period

J—Matthew Doyle (Nicholas Nardella, Erik Palmqvist), 12:21.

Second period

J—Justin Engelkes (Stanislav Dosek, Doyle), 8:01. S—Ryan Reid (Cade Groton, Sam Sterne), 8:28.

Third period

J—Engelkes (Jack Vincent, Austin Koss), 14:41. S—Ben Schmidling (Nick Techel, Nigel Nelson), 17:03.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 29, Jack Williams (S) 25.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse