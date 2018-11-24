The Janesville Jets completed a two-game sweep of the Springfield Jr. Blues with back-to-back 3-2 victories Friday and Saturday.
Jack Vincent had two goals and Sean Driscoll’s tally with 2:28 left in the third period was the difference Saturday as the Jets improved to 13-8-2-1.
The Jr. Blues outshot the Jets 44-24. Janesville’s Cole Brady made 42 saves.
Janesville opens a nine-game homestand Friday against the Minnesota Wilderness.
Jets win series opener
Justin Engelkes scored two goals to lead the Jets to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener.
The Miami University commit scored with 8:01 left in the second period and 14:41 left in the third period to record his first multi-goal game of the season.
RESULT SATURDAY
JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 2
Janesville 1 1 1—3
Springfield 1 1 0—2
First period
S—Brandon Puricelli (Nikita Kozyrev, Davis Browning), 9:12. J—Jack Vincent (Justin Engelkes), 10:36.
Second period
J—Vincent (TJ Sagissor, Erik Barkholtz), 7:13. S—Max Brainin (Sam Sterne, Ryan Reid), 7:56.
Third period
J—Sean Driscoll (Matt Hanewall, Engelkes), 2:28.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 42, Caleb Hannon (S) 21.
RESULT FRIDAY
JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 2
Janesville 1 1 1—3
Springfield 0 1 1—2
First period
J—Matthew Doyle (Nicholas Nardella, Erik Palmqvist), 12:21.
Second period
J—Justin Engelkes (Stanislav Dosek, Doyle), 8:01. S—Ryan Reid (Cade Groton, Sam Sterne), 8:28.
Third period
J—Engelkes (Jack Vincent, Austin Koss), 14:41. S—Ben Schmidling (Nick Techel, Nigel Nelson), 17:03.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 29, Jack Williams (S) 25.
