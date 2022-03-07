The North American Hockey League has taken notice of the Janesville Jets’ current 10-game winning streak.
The 29-team league recently named Jets goaltender Owen Millward as the league’s goaltender of the month for February.
Millward, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, 18-year-old from Davis, California, posted a 5-0-0 record during February, including three shutouts. Millward stopped 132 of the 135 shots in the five games, posting a 0.60 goals-against average and a .978 save percentage for the month.
On the season, Millward has a 24-8-0 record with six shutouts, tied for the NAHL lead. He has allowed 2.59 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
“Owen has been a workhorse for us,” Jets coach Parker Burgess said. “We have had quite the turnaround in the second half as a team, and a lot of that is credit to Owen and how he has elevated his play. He has given us a chance, and then some, every single game.
“Owen has tremendous work ethic, he’s competitive, he’s coachable, and above all he’s just a great young man,” Burgess said. “He’s one of the best goalies in the league and our players and staff are proud of him and this recognition.”
Millward credits his team for his success.
“I owe a large part of my success the past month to my teammates in front of me,” Millward said. “When the team plays as well as they have been, it gives me a lot of confidence, which is a huge part of being a goaltender. When you can step on the ice and you know your team has your back, it’s a great feeling.”
Millward hopes to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship and “hopefully live out the dream and play professional hockey.”
Troutwine earns honor—Jets defenseman Will Troutwine, 19, of Eveleth, Minnesota, was named Midwest Division Star of the Week on Monday by the NAHL. The 6-3, 215-pounder had five points in the Jets’ three weekend victories, with one goal and four assists.
On the season, Troutwine has 32 points in 45 games.
“Will was tremendous this weekend and has been all season,” Burgess said. “His combination as a relentless defender, and someone who can provide offense consistently makes him very valuable to our team. Will is a terrific player, teammate and high character young man.”
The Jets will play host to Springfield at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.