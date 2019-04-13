Goaltending becomes a major factor in playoff hockey.

On Friday night, Fairbanks’ Mattias Sholl stopped all 26 shots he faced, leading the Ice Dogs to a 2-0 victory over visiting Janesville in the opening game of the first-round NAHL best-of-five series.

Saturday’s Game 2 ended too late for this edition.

If the Jets lose Game 2, Game 3 of the series will be in Janesville on Friday night. If the Jets win Game 2, the teams play Game 3 tonight in Fairbanks.

Ty Profitt and Luke Mobley each scored goals in the second period in the opener.

Janesville goalie Cole Brady stopped 33 shots.

FAIRBANKS 2, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville 0 0 0—0

Fairbanks 0 2 0—2

Second Period

F—Ty Profitt (Tyler Dewesse, Matt Oethe), 2:58. F—Luke Mobley (John Stampehar, Brenden MacLaren), 9:45.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 33, Mattias Sholl (F) 26.