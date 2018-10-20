Janesville scored in every period and goalie Cole Brady stopped 25 of 26 shots to lead the Jets to a 3-1 victory over visiting Springfield in NAHL action Saturday night.

The win gave Janesville a series split.

Jack Vincent put the Jets on top at the 7:45 mark of the first period, with Matt Hanewall and Nicholas Nardella earning assists.

The Jr. Blues tied the game in the second period, but Vincent again found the back of the net off assists from Philip Bjorkman and Hanewall to get the Jets back in front at the 12:14 mark.

Nardella scored the Jets’ insurance goal 8:20 into the third period. Vincent and Erik Palmqvist earned the assists.

JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 1

Springfield 0 1 0—1

Janesville 1 1 1—3

First Period

J—Jack Vincent (Matt Hanewall, Nicholas Nardella), 7:45.

Second Period

S—Nick Techel (Max Brainin, Sam Sterne), 10:02. J—Jack Vincent (Philip Bjorkman, Matt Hanewall).

Third Period

J—Nardella (Vincent, Erik Palmqvist).

Saves—Jack Williams (S) 21; Cole Brady (J) 25.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse