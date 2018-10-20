Janesville scored in every period and goalie Cole Brady stopped 25 of 26 shots to lead the Jets to a 3-1 victory over visiting Springfield in NAHL action Saturday night.
The win gave Janesville a series split.
Jack Vincent put the Jets on top at the 7:45 mark of the first period, with Matt Hanewall and Nicholas Nardella earning assists.
The Jr. Blues tied the game in the second period, but Vincent again found the back of the net off assists from Philip Bjorkman and Hanewall to get the Jets back in front at the 12:14 mark.
Nardella scored the Jets’ insurance goal 8:20 into the third period. Vincent and Erik Palmqvist earned the assists.
JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 1
Springfield 0 1 0—1
Janesville 1 1 1—3
First Period
J—Jack Vincent (Matt Hanewall, Nicholas Nardella), 7:45.
Second Period
S—Nick Techel (Max Brainin, Sam Sterne), 10:02. J—Jack Vincent (Philip Bjorkman, Matt Hanewall).
Third Period
J—Nardella (Vincent, Erik Palmqvist).
Saves—Jack Williams (S) 21; Cole Brady (J) 25.
